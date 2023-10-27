Right now, Rick Ross and Meek Mill are in the midst of a heavy promotional run for their upcoming joint LP, Too Good To Be True. On Thursday (Oct. 26), the duo paid a visit to “Inside The NBA” to speak with Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley about the music.
After being gifted a diamond-encrusted Maybach Music chain, Shaq spoke on his initial run-ins with Rozay earlier in the Miami talent’s career. “Rick told me a story where he met me a long time ago and he gave me his tape. He said I was nice to him. I re-met him in 2006, ’cause, you know, we wanna be y’all, y’all wanna be us,” he said before giving the Carol City talent props for the breakout song “Hustlin’.” “That was my joint every time I rolled to the games… This fella helped me win the championship in Miami.”
Shaq then revealed that he jumped on a remix of the September drop “SHAQ & KOBE” alongside active NBA player Damian Lillard, who raps under the moniker Dame D.O.L.L.A. “[Ross] gave me the remix first. I was in the studio, and I was messing around and I just did something,” he explained. “I was like, ‘Please like it. Please like it.’ I actually had the same feeling with him that I had with Biggie.” Notably, Shaq collaborated with The Notorious B.I.G. on the 1996 track “Still Can’t Stop the Reign.”
Ross and Meek’s Too Good To Be True is scheduled to be released Nov. 10. In addition to “SHAQ & KOBE,” fans were treated to a follow-up single titled “Lyrical Eazy,” which sampled JAY-Z’s “Breathe Easy (Lyrical Exercise).” “Off that 42, get turnt like Dugg and ’em, ’bout that cash, it get real slimy, talk like Thug and ’em,” Meek rapped on the hard-hitting cut. Check out “SHAQ & KOBE (Remix)” in its entirety below.
