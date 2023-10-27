Right now, Rick Ross and Meek Mill are in the midst of a heavy promotional run for their upcoming joint LP, Too Good To Be True. On Thursday (Oct. 26), the duo paid a visit to “Inside The NBA” to speak with Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley about the music.

After being gifted a diamond-encrusted Maybach Music chain, Shaq spoke on his initial run-ins with Rozay earlier in the Miami talent’s career. “Rick told me a story where he met me a long time ago and he gave me his tape. He said I was nice to him. I re-met him in 2006, ’cause, you know, we wanna be y’all, y’all wanna be us,” he said before giving the Carol City talent props for the breakout song “Hustlin’.” “That was my joint every time I rolled to the games… This fella helped me win the championship in Miami.”