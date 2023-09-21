Back in August, Damian Lillard — known in hip hop circles as Dame D.O.L.L.A. — took a break from basketball to deliver his fifth studio LP, Don D.O.L.L.A., which consisted of 15 songs and a wealth of appearances from Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Mozzy, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. On Tuesday (Sept. 19), the NBA star dropped off a new visual from said release for “Paid In Full,” an Ayo The Producer-backed collaboration alongside Tobe Nwigwe. The track is an ode to any group that’s getting to the bag together.

“This that meet me outside, this that family ’til I die, this that M.J. 45, run the bases and I’m back, this that travel, never pack, fill the jet with Louis bags, this that happy that they mad, we too rich out here to flash, this that I been up for days, too many memories I gotta save, this that hope these n**gas play, bein’ dumb don’t make you brave, built a house, look like a maze, I just met another maid, gang fightin’ over the bill, everybody gettin’ paid…”

Flipping the title’s meaning, the accompanying clip for “Paid In Full” re-creates classic scenes from the 2002 film of the same name — complete with a cameo appearance from Cam’ron, who starred as Rico. Dame takes on the role of Mitch (previously played by Mekhi Phifer) while Nwigwe rides up to a throwback function with wife Fat in the passenger seat.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Dame D.O.L.L.A. compared the paths of progression as a professional athlete and an emcee. “In music, I think you live and learn. As people, we constantly evolve, and we constantly grow and have different experiences,” he said to the outlet. “As we age, even all the way into your 70s, your music could be different because you’re living differently. In the NBA, eventually you become who you’re going to become.”

Press play on “Paid In Full” and, for those who missed it, a full stream of Don D.O.L.L.A. below.