On Wednesday (Sept. 6), Cam’ron decided to drop off a single for fans to enjoy. Titled “Go & Get It,” the bass-heavy offering comes with boastful bars about the high life.

“They love me, yeah, they love me, first love yourself, in God we trust, trust me, I don’t trust myself, your jewelry, I get it took, no show, I’ll get you booked, no chef, I’ll get you cooked, they shootin’, ooh, I made you look, that .38, it’ll go pop, please don’t make me have to go ‘Pac, from the land strip to the helipad… any money on the table, I’ma go and get it, if your girl inside my car, you know she wit’ it…”

Along with the well-received “It’s Only Money,” “Go & Get It” is expected to appear on the forthcoming release The Lost Files Vol. 1. Earlier today (Sept. 7), Cam’ron unveiled a hilarious, James Bond-inspired trailer for the project that showed the Harlemite in full-on actor mode.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Killa — along with his longtime friend and collaborator Ma$e — announced a new deal for “It Is What It Is,” a successful talk show that touches on sports and other current events. As stated on an unreleased song that the Dipset general teased on Instagram, the partnership is worth a healthy nine figures.

“‘It Is What It Is,’ $30 million, el rapido, what I been taught, man, you can’t learn in no d**n school, DraftKings, Ticketmaster, FanDuel, y’all ain’t have eight digits, n**ga, so Cam cool, y’all threw us $3 million, man, I threw it back, they looked at me, I looked at Ma$e, what we gon’ do wit’ that?”

Press play on both “Go & Get It” and the aforementioned trailer for The Lost Files Vol. 1 below.