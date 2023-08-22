Cam’ron and Ma$e reportedly have a new reason to celebrate their “It Is What It Is” talk show. On Monday (Aug. 21), the Harlem duo took to Instagram to confirm that they’ve partnered with sports platform Underdog Fantasy. “Now we even. It’s your go again,” Cam said to his longtime collaborator. “All jokes aside, thank you for everything. Now let’s go kĩll these n**gas!” Ma$e soon responded in the post’s comments. “Yeah, this is what happens when you pass Murda the ball. They know!” he stated.

While the full details haven’t been made clear, a snippet of a song that Cam shared on Friday (Aug. 18) seemed to provide more than a few clues. “‘It Is What It Is,’ $30 million, el rapido, what I been taught, man, you can’t learn in no d**m school,” the Dipset frontman rapped on the untitled cut. “Draft Kings, Ticketmaster, FanDuel, y’all ain’t have eight digits, n**ga, so Cam cool, y’all threw us $3 million, man, I threw it back, they looked at me, I looked at Ma$e, what we gon’ do wit’ that?”

Launched in February, Cam’ron‘s Come And Talk 2 Me network and the flagship series “It Is What It Is” has become a premiere location for discussions around sports, entertainment, and more. Back in June, viewers were introduced to another show, “Es Lo Que Es,” which provides a Latinx perspective to the aforementioned subjects. Two more shows — one of which was said to be titled “Ma$e, Fix My Situation” — are expected to land on Come And Talk 2 Me within the coming months. Not content with just media, Cam’ron also promised a mixtape in support of said network, which is led by the August drop “It’s Only Money.” You can check out the music video for that below.