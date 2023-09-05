Cam’ron and Ma$e are heating up the airwaves with the second season of their sports debate podcast, “It Is What It Is.” The Harlem rap legends welcomed NFL Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson on today’s (Sept. 5) episode. The high-profile appearance came just a day after former football star Antonio Brown graced the show.

Dressed in a golf polo emblazoned with the University of Southern California Trojans logo, O.J. took a moment to share his thoughts on the NFL via a video call from his home.

During the 16-minute conversation, the former Buffalo Bills RB championed his position on players like Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants and Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders. Notably, the athletes are embroiled in contract disputes as NFL teams hesitate to lock running backs into long-term commitments.

As for Simpson’s personal picks in the league, he hailed Barkley, Nick Chubb, Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook, and Christian McCaffrey. “I often tell people, ‘You put us in the same situation, the only guys I’d be competing with are Barry Sanders, Gale Sayers, and maybe Eric Dickerson,'” asserted the 1968 Heisman Trophy winner.

In the same breath, Simpson steered clear of any topics related to his past legal entanglements. Correspondingly, Cam’ron and Ma$e reciprocated by keeping the conversation strictly sports-oriented despite making “O.J. vibes” jokes in the past.

Last month, the podcast duo revealed an eight-figure partnership with Underdog Fantasy. Although they remained tight-lipped about the specifics, Killa Cam dropped a lyrical hint in a snippet from his forthcoming mixtape, The Lost Files.

“I turn your little princess into a happy h**. ‘It Is What It Is,’ $30 million, el rápido. They threw us $3 million, man, I threw it back. They looked at me like I looked at Ma$e, ‘What we gon’ do with that?’” he rapped.