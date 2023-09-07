Back in 2016, the seven-time All-Star liberated his debut LP, The Letter O, a star-studded effort with collaborations alongside Marsha Ambrosius, Jamie Foxx, Juvenile, Lil Wayne, Raphael Saadiq, and more. He followed that with 2017’s Confirmed and 2019’s Big D.O.L.L.A., both of which landed within the top 20 of Billboard‘s Independent Albums chart. His most recent album, Different On Levels The Lord Allowed, arrived in 2021 with appearances from the likes of Lil Wayne, Mozzy, Blxst, Q-Tip, and Snoop Dogg.

In an interview with REVOLT, Lillard spoke on how being an emcee serves as an escape from the hoopla that takes place in his professional sports career. “When you focus on basketball, what the media’s saying, winning and losing, playing well and not playing well, it can be a lot,” he said. “It helps give me something else to have my mind [on], something else to feel good about.”

He also spoke on how important his hometown is to him. “Oakland means everything to me. I learned so much from Oakland, it’s where I grew up. My most traumatic and best experiences were in Oakland. It’s a big part of who I am. Why I’ve become who I’ve become,” he explained.