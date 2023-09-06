Since 2021, former NFL greats Peyton and Eli Manning have been hosting a live “Monday Night Football” broadcast on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Known by its fans as “ManningCast,” the show decided to kickstart a search for a new co-host just before its upcoming third season.

On Tuesday (Sept. 5), the duo unveiled a skit showing the brothers holding an audition with other big NFL names, including Commissioner Roger Goodell, who suggested that the Mannings look outside of football for potential talent. Taking the advice, the two then brought in the likes of DJ Khaled, Mike Tyson, Stephen A. Smith, Kenan Thompson, and Lil Wayne, all of whom showed up in the clip with hilarious results. Ultimately, it was decided that there wasn’t a good fit for the third seat — especially since the idea of an additional co-host appeared to have been presented for nothing more than laughs and promotion.