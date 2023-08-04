During the latest episode of his podcast on Thursday (Aug. 3), decorated sports analyst Skip Bayless revealed that close friend and frequent collaborator Lil Wayne will begin joining him on his FS1 show “Undisputed” as a weekly host. “Wayne has agreed, every Friday going forward, to do a segment with me live,” Bayless said. “[Wayne] might not always be in-studio depending on his schedule. But he’s going to join me every Friday for a segment — I don’t know, 12, 15 minutes.”

Bayless continued by promising even more time with the New Orleans legend should the chemistry prove successful.

“If he’s hot, if he’s rolling, who knows, maybe we’ll keep him a couple segments, if he has the time. That you can look forward to. He is so deep when it comes to sports. He doesn’t yell or scream, but he does get emotional. And you hang on his every word,” Bayless shared. “He has thought through every single word. I like to think that I see things and say things that others don’t. Wayne is my match. That’s why I love him so much.”