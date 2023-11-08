Sean “Diddy” Combs and Giggs electrified a sold-out crowd on Tuesday (Nov. 7) night at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London. The hip hop icons performed their collaborative single “Mandem” live for the first time, along with several of their respective hit songs during the fiery set.

The pair was joined onstage by an all-star lineup that included Shyne, King Combs, and NOVA WAV, among others. The first-mentioned gave fans a rendition of “Bad Boyz” and “Bonnie & Shyne,” while Love Records’ flagship artist Jozzy did her track “Homecoming.”

Notably, Diddy reunited with Giggs 15 years after the release of the British rapper’s groundbreaking debut album, Walk In Da Park. Meanwhile, “Mandem” appeared on the latter’s Zero Tolerance. It served as his first full-length project since 2020’s Now Or Never.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GIGGS (@officialgiggs)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shyne Barrow (@shyne_bz)

He was joined by several other U.K. artists, including Kyze, Dubz, Potter Payper, and Tiny Boost. They also presented Diddy with a birthday cake while the crowd sang to the hip hop mogul.

Tuesday’s concert supported two Black British charities: Sickle Cell Society and Black Minds Matter. The former funds those affected by sickle cell disease, and the second-mentioned provides mental health services to the Black community.

The event also highlighted Diddy’s enduring influence after 30 years in the music business. He recently topped the charts with The Love Album: Off The Grid, which dropped on Sept. 15. The 23-song LP boasted features from The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, H.E.R, Summer Walker, Babyface, John Legend, Teyana Taylor, French Montana, Coco Jones, and more.

Furthermore, the music magnate performed a number of songs from the project during Howard University’s Yardfest in October. There, he also made good on his $1 million pledge, marking his second major donation to the college.

During a speech, HU president Dr. Ben Vinson III expressed, “This is such a tremendously meaningful gift to Howard University, and we are deeply grateful. Since his days here as a student, Sean Combs has always credited Howard for helping him become the groundbreaking entertainer and entrepreneur that he has become.”

In related news, Diddy also announced his upcoming film, OFF THE GRID, on Oct. 27. It’s inspired by the artist’s recent album and will star Ugandan model Eva Apio.