“This album is the Super Bowl of R&B,” explained the New York legend to “REVOLT Black News.” “The purpose of this album is to unify the R&B community to put a spotlight on number one, R&B. [R&B] and hip hop are two different things. Yes, we do all look alike. But R&B is different than hip hop.”

He also spoke on the standout cut “Kim Porter,” an emotionally charged tribute to the song’s namesake that features Babyface and John Legend. “I would always say I can’t make a hit record unless my heart is broken,” Diddy stated before revealing what he said to Babyface prior to the collaboration. “‘I need to pierce the heavens above to get this message to Kim, so she can come and visit me in my dreams. I’m not joking. I’m making this record for her. I’m not making it for no streaming. I just want her to hear this record [and] come visit me in my dreams.’ It definitely worked, she has come and visited me.”

Check out the trailer for OFF THE GRID below.