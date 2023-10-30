Today (Oct. 30), Sean “Diddy” Combs unveiled a trailer for his upcoming film, OFF THE GRID, which also stars Ugandan model Eva Apio. Inspired by the Bad Boy mogul’s The Love Album: Off The Grid, the movie will bring viewers on a journey to a destination where love and romance exists devoid of distractions. “Working with Eva Apio was an incredible experience; her talent and energy brought my vision to life,” said Diddy, who also directed OFF THE GRID with REVOLT Films.
Released in September, The Love Album consisted of 27 tracks with contributions from The Weeknd, French Montana, 21 Savage, Teyana Taylor, Busta Rhymes, Justin Bieber, Ty Dolla $ign, Kehlani, Mary J. Blige, and more. In addition to landing in the top 20 of the Billboard 200, Diddy’s fifth solo LP debuted at No. 4 and No. 5 on Billboard’s Independent Albums and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, respectively.
“This album is the Super Bowl of R&B,” explained the New York legend to “REVOLT Black News.” “The purpose of this album is to unify the R&B community to put a spotlight on number one, R&B. [R&B] and hip hop are two different things. Yes, we do all look alike. But R&B is different than hip hop.”
He also spoke on the standout cut “Kim Porter,” an emotionally charged tribute to the song’s namesake that features Babyface and John Legend. “I would always say I can’t make a hit record unless my heart is broken,” Diddy stated before revealing what he said to Babyface prior to the collaboration. “‘I need to pierce the heavens above to get this message to Kim, so she can come and visit me in my dreams. I’m not joking. I’m making this record for her. I’m not making it for no streaming. I just want her to hear this record [and] come visit me in my dreams.’ It definitely worked, she has come and visited me.”
Check out the trailer for OFF THE GRID below.
