Today (Oct. 20), Sean “Diddy” Combs returned to his alma mater, Howard University, to make good on a $1 million pledge. The music mogul presented the check to Dr. Ben Vinson III, president of Howard University, during the school’s annual Yardfest event.

In addition to the donation, Combs gave a surprise performance that consisted of a medley of hits that included “It’s All About the Benjamins,” “I Need a Girl (Pt. 1),” and “Act Bad,” as well as tracks from his brand-new R&B masterpiece, The Love Album: Off the Grid, with the assistance of Kalan.FrFr and Love Records’ own Jozzy, both of whom appear on the No. 1 project.

“As someone who attended Howard University and values the transformative experience of historically Black colleges, it remains crucial that we strive to protect and uphold their legacy,” Combs stated.

“This donation to Howard is not just a financial contribution; it’s also a reaffirmation of our commitment to a cultural institution that has touched countless lives. It’s about ensuring that HBCUs continue to receive the support they rightfully deserve.”

Dr. Vinson added, “This is such a tremendously meaningful gift to Howard University, and we are deeply grateful. Since his days here as a student, Sean Combs has always credited Howard for helping him become the groundbreaking entertainer and entrepreneur that he has become. His gift will have a profound impact on our students, paving the way for future leaders.”