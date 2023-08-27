Sean “Diddy” Combs is doing his part for Black-founded financial literacy platform “Earn Your Leisure” and Jackson State University to continue to build upon their legacies of forging paths to wealth and higher education.

This weekend, the mogul headlined Invest Fest as its keynote speaker in Atlanta, Georgia. Aside from dropping gems with the like-minded “EYL” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, and attendees on Saturday (Aug. 26), Diddy established the platform’s investment fund with a nice $1 million check. He praised the men for their work on “Assets Over Liabilities,” which airs on REVOLT, for being “one of the most disruptive platforms in the fight for economic empowerment and equality. Rashad and Troy are making financial literacy cool for our community.”

“This isn’t just about money; it’s about the convergence of vision, hustle, and a commitment to rewriting the rules. We’re not just opening doors; we’re building new doors, new rooms, new floors,” said Bilal of the partnership. Millings echoes a similar sentiment, stating that the three men’s business collaboration is “a shared mission to light up pathways to prosperity. Picture this: A million-dollar torch igniting opportunities, sparking innovation, and dispelling the darkness of financial misinformation. Our collaboration with Diddy isn’t solely an investment — it’s an affirmation that the world is waking up to the importance of economic education.”

The decorated music industry veteran said the fund is a challenge of sorts designed to show “EYL” supporters how to apply the financial lessons that Bilal and Millings share on their widely successful show. “I’m excited to see how much people learn by watching the strategies be put to use in real time,” Diddy noted. Through their partnership, profits made from the fund’s investments will be allocated across the entrepreneur’s three Capital Preparatory Schools, which are located in New York and Connecticut.

Diddy also made good on his word by gifting $1 million to JSU’s football team over the weekend. Last year, while accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards, Diddy pledged to donate $1 million to both his alma mater, Howard University, and JSU. At the time, he noted the latter institution’s efforts to attract top talent to its football team, which was helmed by NFL great Deion Sanders. During his three-year stint as head coach, the retired pro baller helped lead the team to back-to-back SWAC titles and helped elevate HBCUs as a viable destination for athletes with the goal of going pro.

Diddy noted that he understood the invaluable experience that HBCUs offer their students. “It’s important that we all do our part to protect and preserve their legacy,” the businessman said after he presented the check at the Cricket-sponsored MEAC/SWAC Challenge, which was also held in Atlanta. “This contribution to Jackson State isn’t just about making a financial donation; it’s about giving back to a part of our culture that has changed countless lives and assuring HBCUs receive the support they deserve.”

Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony, JSU acting president, said that “investing in our students’ higher education experience is the key to transforming their lives, and this is why the generous philanthropy of Sean Combs is so important. These funds will significantly benefit our student-athletes and encourage them to strive for excellence in all walks of life. We could not be more appreciative of his giving spirit.” That generosity will continue to be seen as Diddy has committed to making multiple donations in installments over the next several years.