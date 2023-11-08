NLE Choppa is not only consistently providing fans with music; giving back to the community is one of his top priorities as well. The 21-year-old rapper is continuing to take charge of his narrative as he embarks on spreading the importance of health and wellness with his YouTube channel, “Awakened Choppa,” and speaks out about topics that affect the Black community. The famed artist led a protest for Tyre Nichols after he lost his life following a brutal beating by Memphis police officers in January. “No justice, no peace, we gon’ skate for Tyre!” he chanted during the demonstration.

NLE Choppa is also giving back to college students. The Memphis star partnered up with Kevin Hart’s plant-based restaurant, Hart House, on Oct. 11 to host a “Study Break Sessions” event for the public, where he also served food. The first 50 students were able to get a free meal and 10 percent of the proceeds were donated to the LA Promise Fund’s Black College Success Initiative.

During the recent event, NLE Choppa chopped it up with REVOLT about why it’s important to give back, whether he agrees with hip hop veterans who’ve criticized the state of the music genre, which female rap artist is running things, the college he would attend if given the chance and much more.

Read the exclusive interview below to learn more about the young star.

What are your favorite items from the Hart House menu?

I would have to say the Nashville Nuggets are very good and the Hart House sauce that goes along with it. My team tried the milkshakes and they said it’s pretty good.

Why is giving back to the community important to you?

To be able to inspire people, especially the kids, is something I love to do – inspire people and help change the world.

You dropped “College Girls” this year and it’s going crazy on campuses. Do you wish you had the college experience and if so, what institution would you have gone to?

It would’ve been beautiful to have a college experience. I would’ve gone to an HBCU for sure. I don’t regret not having a college experience and I’m still young enough to go back.