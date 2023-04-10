Later this year, NLE Choppa is set to release his sophomore album, Cottonwood 2, which is the second installment to the series he debuted back in 2019. So far, he has provided multiple previews like “Champions,” “23,” and “Ain’t Gonna Answer” featuring Lil Wayne. Over the weekend, the Memphis rapper added onto his momentum with a brand new remix of “S**t Me Out.” In the new upgrade, Sexyy Red adds her raunchy new verse:

“It’s Sexyy and NLE, boy, you ain’t ready (No), I turn your a** out if you let me (Yeah)/ You can rock my chain while you neck me, I’m a hood b**ch, I like freaky s**t, come put that d**k down my throat (Yeah)/ Come hot and ready, no soft s**t”

The release also came paired with a Waterwippinevan-directed music video, which sees the two artists taking over the streets of Miami. Throughout the energetic clip, they hit up a pool party, parade down Ocean Drive, and even meet up with fellow rapper Sukihana.

NLE Choppa’s previous body of work was 2022’s Me vs. Me, a 16-song project complete with collaborations alongside Young Thug, Polo G, G Herbo, and Moneybagg Yo. Since then, he has released visuals from the offering for cuts like “Lick Me Baby,” “Stompin,” and “Trap Phone.” Me vs Me served as a follow-up to 2020’s From Dark to Light mixtape as well as his full-length project Top Shotta.

Outside of his own releases, the 20-year-old rapper can be heard featured on recent tracks like “FAITHFUL” by Macklemore, “Ostre Pestki” by Malik Montana, “9 Lives” by DDG, “Switches” by Clay “Krucial” Perry III, and more.

Be sure to press play on NLE Choppa’s brand new remix of “S**t Me Out” featuring Sexyy Red down below.