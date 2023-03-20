It’s that time again, so get excited! This Wednesday (March 22), viewers can look forward to NLE Choppa hitting up REVOLT’s fun new interview series “The Jason Lee Show.”

Featuring guests like Cardi B, couple Blueface and Chrisean Rock, La La Anthony, Da’Vinchi, Blac Chyna and more, the raw and uncut production has been going viral since its inception in January. With millions of views across streamers, it’s safe to say Lee has a hit on his hands!

This week, REVOLT has another must-watch episode in store. NLE Choppa will sit in the hot seat to talk about his career, children’s mothers, switching up his lifestyle and much more. The young emcee even shot his shot at Meagan Good.

Ahead of the all-new installment, REVOLT dropped the official trailer to get viewers ready for the highly anticipated chat. In the sneak peek, Lee and Choppa wasted no time diving into the topics fans really want to know about. Choppa proclaimed he is the sexiest man in the world, confessed his crush on the “Harlem” actress and more. Peep the quick clip up top to see for yourself.

“The Jason Lee Show” airs unfiltered conversations with today’s biggest stars. After the interviews, Lee closes out his episodes with a series of fun and “slightly messy” games, including “Smash or Pass,” “Tea in 20,” “DMs Unlocked,” “NightCap,” and “Erase the Shade.” The series adds on to REVOLT’s popular lineup of productions like “Caresha Please,” hosted by Yung Miami of the City Girls, and “Drink Champs,” hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.

Viewers can tune into new episodes of “The Jason Lee Show” every Tuesday on REVOLT’s TV channel at 10 p.m. ET as well as every Wednesday on our website, YouTube and app at 5 p.m. ET. Don’t miss out on the latest episode with NLE Choppa!