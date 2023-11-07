Q Da Fool has returned. After being freed from prison back in October, he immediately started working while connecting with peers like Shabazz PBG, OhGeesy, and Veeze in the process. On Halloween (Oct. 31), he liberated a Ben10 4K-directed visual for “Memory Lane,” a standout from the June release Home Detention. Produced by E-Major Unruly, the Kashif and Meli’sa Morgan-sampled effort saw Q reflecting on his life and time behind bars.

“Let’s take a walk down the block, I’m talkin’ about memory lane, it ain’t no s**t I forgot, don’t ask me what gun did I shoot, just ask me what gun I ain’t shot, let’s keep it 100, I kept it too real, this s**t really breakin’ my heart, I sat in a cell, I’m smellin’ the toilet, I’m tryna get back to the pot,” he rapped on the emotionally charged cut.

On Sunday (Nov. 5), Q continued his momentum with “SWITCHEON,” a Cheecho-produced offering that brought listeners back to the hard-hitting vibes that solidified him as a DMV frontrunner. The matching clip came courtesy of Spill Visuals and showed him out on the block with his crew, in the middle of a studio session, and more.