More than three decades ago, television viewers tuned into “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” on NBC for the very first time. Unbeknownst to them, series star Will Smith, and the cast, the show would go on to become a staple in the landscape of pop culture and entertainment. Today (Sept. 10) marks the 33rd anniversary of its debut.
Smith celebrated the feat with a simple post on Instagram that showed him standing in front of the iconic Brentwood home that was used for exterior shots of the fictional Bel-Air abode of the Banks family. “Moved in 33 years ago today,” wrote the actor.
The dose of nostalgia generated a range of reactions from people in the post’s comment section. “I feel inspired and old at the same time,” wrote one fan of the show. “All the feels! What a time, what a legacy,” wrote another person. And a third said, “I remember DJ Jazzy Jeff getting thrown out at least 20 times.” In 2021, the box office megastar partnered with the owner of the iconic home, making it available for temporary rentals on Airbnb.
The wildly successful sitcom completed a six-season run in May 1996 after 148 episodes and countless guest appearances from the likes of Jada Pinkett Smith, Tyra Banks, Nia Long, John Amos, Don Cheadle, Chris Rock, and so many other notable stars.
In February 2022, the show underwent a dramatic reimagining with a new cast and several nods to “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” for Peacock’s “Bel-Air.” Newcomer Jabari Banks portrays the titular character, and like both the real-life and fictional Will, he, too, hails from Philadelphia.
“I say it like this: if you took all of the characters from the ’90s but you dove into all of their diaries and all of their journals and what they were feeling internally, that’s what our show is,” Banks told REVOLT in a previous interview. “So that’s going to be super exciting for old fans and new fans to watch, and you’re going to see a lot of callbacks to the original, a lot of tidbits, and a lot of Easter eggs, so that’s going to be exciting as well,” he added.
“Bel-Air” wrapped a second successful season in April. In May, it was announced that the streamer renewed the show for a third season; however, its release is delayed until 2024 due to the ongoing writers and actors strike.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Trending
Quincy Brown and Kendall Kyndall face off in a new episode of “Receipts”
REVOLT and Walmart returned with a new episode of “Receipts,” a show that celebrates limitless potential by putting everyday shoppers with extraordinary talent in the spotlight.
Quincy Brown vs. Kendall Kyndall | 'Receipts'
On this episode of “Receipts,” Quincy Brown and Kendall Kyndall go head-to-head as they attempt to uncover the unexpected passions of seemingly ordinary shoppers. Watch now! Presented by Walmart.
T-Pain says he saved a man's life after recording "Bartender" in resurfaced video
Shoutout to T-Pain!
Pride was the theme of the night at the inaugural Caribbean Music Awards
“This marks an important historic moment,” Wyclef Jean exclusively told REVOLT. “The Caribbean Music Awards created a bridge to unify all Caribbean artists and show the world that [we] are strong in numbers, as well as leaders of the culture.”
7 Atlanta residents reveal what they’re most excited about for the first-ever REVOLT WORLD
“I love music and media and thoroughly enjoy observing panels,” one person said. “Also…I love to see our artists performing, so I’ll definitely be in attendance to see Babyface Ray perform!”
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Clarks Originals x MAYDE WORLDWIDE Wallabee “Pacific Blue”
LA native and designer Aleali May teams up with Clarks Originals for a new collaboration.
Web3 | Willow Smith's groundbreaking honor as the first-ever RIAA NFT plaque recipient
This groundbreaking chapter in Willow Smith’s journey signifies innovation at the intersection of Web3 and the music industry. Read up!
Web3 | Ice Cube's BIG3 league is centering innovative ownership opportunities within sports
“Ownership holds a lot of weight. It’s about reaping the rewards of your hard work, having a say in how things roll,” Ice Cube tells REVOLT in this “Web3” exclusive about giving fans a piece of the BIG3 pie.
Halftime Report | How Rucker Park culture transformed the legacies of hip hop and basketball
The late Greg Marius played matchmaker between basketball and hip hop, and the marriage is still going strong. In honor of hip hop’s 50th birthday, read our latest “Halftime Report” below.
Halftime Report | Set Free Richardson is merging hip hop, art, hoops & more to amplify creativity
In this “Halftime Report” exclusive, Set Free Richardson talks about working side by side with ASAP Ferg; merging hip hop, art, and hoops at his creative dojo, The Compound; and much more. Tune in for some gems.
Jaylen Brown: Hip hop has been an essential part of my growth as an athlete
Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, REVOLT sat down with NBA star Jaylen Brown to discuss his career, the South’s impact on rap, the importance of Black media outlets and so much more. Read up!
Doechii pays homage to hip hop icons and talks pushing the boundaries of music genres
Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Doechii sat with REVOLT for an exclusive interview and talked about her upcoming tour with Doja Cat, love for Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj, some of her favorite rap albums and much more. Read up!
Breakdancing, an oft-ignored pillar of hip hop, is taking its rightful place in the spotlight
In celebration of hip hop’s 50th birthday, we discuss the history of breaking, the art form serving as a voice for the marginalized and it being added to the 2024 Olympics. Read up!
Happy 50th birthday, hip hop! A letter celebrating and thanking you on your big day
Happy 50th anniversary, hip hop. You’re on a tier where no tears should ever fall. My hope is that the millions of us forever enriched by your glory of the past 50 years continue to endure and inspire in your name over the next 50.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Looking back at 50 years of hip hop through four genre-defining sneakers
As we celebrate hip hop’s 50th year, let’s take a look at a few of the sneakers that have defined the genre.
Yo-Yo is happy hip hop's trailblazers are being recognized & loves how fearless today's female lyricists are
Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Yo-Yo opened up about her outstanding career and the women who are holding down the fort today. “I think this generation is more fearless, they take less s**t, they say what they want, and they get it,” Yo-Yo stated in this exclusive interview. Read up!
Flau'jae is winning on and off the court with zero plans of slowing down
“I still feel like I haven’t scratched the surface of my capabilities… I just want to be the best version of myself,” she acknowledged in this exclusive interview for REVOLT. Read up!
Scotty ATL is achieving longevity with grillz by staying ahead of the curve
“I built my own lane… I’m just educating myself on a daily basis,” he told REVOLT in this exclusive interview for Black Business Month. Read up!
Kingsford cookout | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'
In episode two of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” we take it to the backyard, where the grillers open up on family, tradition, and their favorite cookout memories, all while enjoying some great food along the way. Watch now!
Memphis in May | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'
In our first episode of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” Alex Hill traverses the grounds of Memphis in May — one of the country’s biggest barbecue competitions — where she talks to the grillers about our history in the culinary craft, and how Kingsford and Preserve the Pit are helping to maintain that legacy and supporting others in doing so.