After dropping his sophomore solo album SET IT OFF last month, Offset is already gearing up for another full-length release.

Today (Nov. 4), TMZ caught up with the rapper and asked if he had any plans to work with his children in the future. He replied, “I got something coming out with my son soon. [It’s] not a song, but you’ll see it. You’ll see it. It comes out Friday (Nov. 10).”

When probed about what upcoming projects he’s working on, Offset revealed that he has another LP in the works. He told the outlet, “Next album dropping February. [That’s an] exclusive, I only told y’all that.”

SET IT OFF hit streaming platforms on Oct. 13. The 21-track effort featured collaborations with Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Future, Cardi B, Latto, Young Nudy, Chlöe Bailey, and more. Offset teased the body of work with pre-release singles such as “JEALOUSY” and “FAN.”

The LP landed at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart. It amassed 70,000 units in its opening week, comprising 59 million streams and 25,000 pure sales. Subsequently, Cardi praised the Migos rapper for his success despite parting ways with Quality Control Music and his former group.

On Oct. 22, she wrote on Twitter, “So proud of my baby!! Going against all odds… Leaving his label, starting fresh, staying focused, determined, and not letting nothing break him… He did that!”

Since SET IT OFF debuted, Offset has been heavy on promoting the project. He liberated visuals for standout cuts like “HOP OUT THE VAN” and “SAY MY GRACE” in recent weeks.

During an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the “Clout” artist revealed that Takeoff inspired him to drop the album. “Take had that… he just had good character. He just was like, ‘I make music with people that love my music and I love everybody.’ He’s a loving person, man,” he explained. “It was just a tragedy my boy had to go like that, man. But I’m pushing for him too. Legacy, the group thing is it can’t be a group because our main member is missing.”