On Thursday (Nov. 2), Lil Yachty and MitchGoneMad unveiled the latest episode of “A Safe Place Podcast,” which saw them in a deep conversation with J. Cole. In the two-hour clip, the topic of Kendrick Lamar came up, which led to an origin story from the Dreamville head honcho about how he connected with the TDE alum.

“In a nutshell, [Lamar] had pulled up on me at No I.D.’s spot. We was already building a relationship, and I had these beats at the time and I was playing them for him,” Cole explained while recalling their 2011 collaboration, “HiiiPoWeR.” “There’s a few beats, a gang of beats that I did, [that] I gave him. Some of them maybe had a hook on them, a verse — this, that, and the third. So he took them and, you know, in that moment, we talked about, ‘Yo, bro, we should do a project.’ At that time, he’s not on like that, but I’m f**kin’ with him.”