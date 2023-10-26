A Lil Yachty and Drake joint album could be on the way.

The Atlanta rapper recently caught up with Our Generation Music and revealed that he and Drake discussed a joint project that may happen after the Grammy Award-winning rapper returns from his break from music. “Yea, we talked about it before. It would be nice, right?” Lil Yachty said. “I think he gon’ take a little second to breathe. I’ma take next year and figure out my situation and you know, we’ll look into it in the future. He gon’ take a breath, I’m gon’ press the gas. And then after that, we can see what’s up.” Check out the conversation here.

The pair has collaborated on a few songs over the years, and Lil Yachty was most recently featured on Drake’s hit single “Another Late Night” from his new album, For All the Dogs.

As mentioned above, earlier this month, Drake revealed that he is taking a break from music. The Canadian star plans to focus on his health following the release of his highly anticipated eighth solo studio album. “I probably won’t make music for a little bit,” he said during an episode of his show “Table for One” on SiriusXM’s Sound 42. “I’m going to be real with you. I need to focus on my health, first and foremost, and I’ll talk about that soon enough. Nothing crazy, but just like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life.”

The Toronto native continued, “I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach. I’m just saying what it is. So, I need to focus on my health and I need to get right, and I’m going to do that. I have a lot of other things that I would love to focus on. So, I’ma lock the door in the studio for a little bit. I don’t even know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or so, maybe a little longer.”