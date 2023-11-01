On Nov. 10, YoungBoy Never Broke Again will unveil a new project titled Decided 2, which serves as the sequel to 2018’s Decided. The project is led by the singles “Now Who,” “My Body,” and “Deep Down.”

Earlier today (Nov. 1), the Baton Rouge star liberated “Return of Goldie,” an apparent reference to the lead character from the ’70s film The Mack. The hard-hitting cut is full of lines about how difficult life was for YoungBoy prior to the fame.

“N**ga, I’ll tell you, my momma first one put a bandana around my head, you n**gas some h**s and p**sy, and couldn’t come ’round where I was raised at, me and 3Three was burglarizing as a child, that’s how we played that, we ain’t have no friends, after the end, we breakin’ in they place, yeah, I’m with that s**t, they all fake, go ask my momma, I don’t play…”

Directed by Isaac Garcia, the accompanying video for “Return of Goldie” takes inspiration from classic Halloween flicks and brings viewers into a spooky nighttime setting. Much of the clip shows YoungBoy hanging from a cross and riding a horse near his Utah residence.

Decided 2 will follow a series of 2023 drops from the Motown-signed talent, including I Rest My Case, Don’t Try This At Home, and Richest Opp. He also reunited with his Never Broke Again collective for the compilation Green Flag Activity, Vol. 2.

As REVOLT previously reported, past collaborator Birdman recently pleaded with YoungBoy to release new music for the sake of the culture. “We need you, bruh. This s**t watered down, man,” said the Cash Money Records boss. “We gotta save hip hop, bruh. Nephew, gotta save this s**t, bruh. Real talk.”

Press play on YoungBoy’s “Return of Goldie” video below.