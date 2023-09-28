On Monday (Sept. 25), YoungBoy Never Broke Again returned with a new single titled “Testimony,” which was produced by Jay Scalez and saw the artist harmonizing about past mistakes, street life, and much more.

“Save my soul, oh, I miss my old self, save my soul, man, this b**ch ain’t no help, pull up in that Rolls, baby girl, I’m shinin’, I’m shinin’, I was broke, now, baby, I got money in my pockets, check my mama, b**ch, I put them diamonds on her body, what the problem? You know young n**ga keep around a chopper, mama, I wanna tell you that I’m sorry for them hard times, I know I’m selfish…”

The track boasts a matching video that was directed by Karltin Bankz and brought viewers to Utah, where YoungBoy has been living his life to the best of his ability. Throughout, he enjoyed a horseback ride near the mountain side and showed off loads of cash with his crew.