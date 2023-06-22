Photo: Screenshot from NBA YoungBoy’s “I Need To Know” video
By Jon Powell
  /  06.22.2023

Back in February, NBA YoungBoy and his team announced that the third installment of his AI YoungBoy series would be making landfall this year. Earlier today (June 22), the Baton Rouge talent gave a taste of what to expect with “I Need To Know,” a BJondatrakk, D-Roc, and We Love Heavy-produced effort that sees him rapping about his current issues and more.

“My life, it ain’t perfect, they use me, this happens every time, no patience, I’m patiently hatin’, my life been on the line, I got three shawties, I’m stickin’ it, and I’m doin’ fine, huh, very well, put that cutter on your brother, b**ch, don’t you go kiss and tell, shawty ain’t have s**t for sale, that’s when I seen they tricks reveal, shawty always fake as hell, oh, lil’ b**ch, don’t come in here, I givе her no doubt, but shawty in here movin’ slow, I givе no f**k if I’m in court, I keep my pockets filled with rolls…”

The accompanying clip for “I Need To Know” gives a closer look into YoungBoy‘s Utah estate. Viewers can see the rapper catching vibes at different locations throughout the residence, including his swimming pool and luxury car-filled garage. It’s clear that the Motown-signed artist isn’t letting his ongoing legal issues affect his forward movement, even with his ankle monitor in clear view.

During the first half of 2023, YoungBoy liberated three full-length efforts — January’s I Rest My Case, April’s Don’t Try This At Home, and May’s Richest Opp. Big names like Mariah The Scientist, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, and The Kid LAROI contributed to the aforementioned releases.

Press play on NBA YoungBoy‘s “I Need To Know” video below. Given his prolific output, fans can probably expect an official release date for AI YoungBoy 3 sooner than later.

