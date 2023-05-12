Just when you think NBA YoungBoy is going to chill for a bit after a music release, he always returns with more heat — sooner than later, in most cases. The 23-year-old has cemented himself as one of the most consistent rappers the industry has seen and with him being on house arrest, that only gives him more time and opportunity to cook up in the studio.

At this point, one can only imagine how much unreleased music YoungBoy has in the vault, but there is no doubt that they will see the light of day ASAP. Today (May 12), the Baton Rouge rapper drops off his latest project, Richest Opp.

Both of NBA Youngboy’s latest albums are at the top of Apple Music hip hop charts. 📈 pic.twitter.com/bRJArEzcsx — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) May 12, 2023

Although he just released his Don’t Try This At Home LP a few weeks ago, NBA YoungBoy probably couldn’t care less about “oversaturation.” Thanks to his cult-like fan base, his music has a high demand and he has been be sure to come with it every chance he gets. A tweet from one of his fan pages made a strong declaration that caused a debate last night. “NBA YoungBoy will go down as the biggest hip hop artist out of Louisiana,” they stated, followed with a goat emoji.

Though many of the fans agreed with the sentiment, others came to the defense of notable Louisiana rappers like Lil Wayne, Lil Boosie, Kevin Gates, Curren$y, Master P and others. Like the saying goes, “All publicity is good publicity.” Although it was an online debate, it sparked the interest of many to listen to YoungBoy’s new project. Equipped with 17 records, Top tackles Richest Opp alone for the most part (of course), with an exception of one feature from T.E.N. (with Rionfive) on “Chopstick.” Check it out now!