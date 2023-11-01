Sean “Diddy” Combs doesn’t come to play when it comes to Halloween. In the past, he’s stunned fans and peers alike by stepping outside as Prince, Pennywise, and Heath Ledger’s interpretation of the Joker. For 2023’s spooky holiday, the Bad Boy mogul decided to don the armored suit of Batman — and he has a short film as the iconic character for the world to enjoy.

Today (Nov. 1), Diddy took to social media to show “the Darkest Knight” in action. The clip, which was created alongside Nolan Rugg, Mike Oberlies, and No Love Out West, begins with a shot of Batman and his Tumbler vehicle at a location made famous thanks to the Christopher Nolan-directed Dark Knight trilogy. “I’m tired of the mediocrity, of the shortcuts, of the greed, of empty suits telling us we don’t deserve more,” Diddy states as Bruce Wayne’s alter ego.