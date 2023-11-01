Photo: Anna Moneymaker / Staff via Getty Images
By Oumou Fofana
  /  11.01.2023

Shanquella Robinson’s family is planning to file a lawsuit against six of her former friends who hindered the investigation of her passing. “The lawsuit will be against the six travel mates including the three who lied by omission by failing to disclose that someone had been beating Shanquella prior to her death,” attorney Sue-Ann Robinson told Newsweek.

Shanquella was found dead in October of 2022 at a rented villa she was staying at in San José del Cabo. The group initially claimed that she died of alcohol poisoning, but an original autopsy report revealed that the 25-year-old’s cause of death was “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation.” Following her death, cellphone footage of Shanquella being brutally beaten, while naked, by another woman in a bedroom of the vacation rental went viral on social media. At least two other people were present during the altercation, and you can hear one of them saying, “Quella, can you at least fight back?” The clip caused outrage across the U.S.

As previously by REVOLT, back in April, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that after “clear deliberation,” no federal charges would be filed in connection to her death, citing that there was not enough evidence, despite the video that circulated the internet. “As in every case under consideration for federal prosecution, the government must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that a federal crime was committed,” they said. “Based on the results of the autopsy, and after a careful deliberation and review of the investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, federal prosecutors informed Ms. Robinson’s family today that the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution.” No suspects have ever been taken into custody regarding Shanquella’s death.

While talking to reporters, the North Carolina native’s grieving father revealed that he was disappointed. ”I’m frustrated about it to the utmost. Y’all put a hole in this father’s heart right here, sure enough have. I don’t know if God [is] going to be able to mend it. Their life is moving along, walking around here like they enjoy life, but this father is struggling each and every day,” he said.

Tags in this article:
Tags
RIP
Shanquella Robinson

