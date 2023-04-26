Photo: urbazon via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.26.2023

Today (April 26), supporters will gather in memory of Shanquella Robinson. As previously reported by REVOLT, in late October 2022, the 25-year-old left her hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina for a trip to Cabo, Mexico with friends. However, while on vacation, one of the individuals she traveled with was seen on video savagely beating her in a bedroom at their villa. Robinson was later pronounced dead.

The group Robinson traveled with reportedly lied to her parents, saying she died of alcohol poisoning, left her body in Mexico, and returned to America. Although one arrest warrant was issued by Mexican authorities, no one was ever taken into custody. Earlier this month, prosecutors from the Department of Justice claimed they did not have enough evidence to bring any charges against the individuals the young woman vacationed with. The announcement was yet another blow to the heartbreaking case.

According to The Charlotte Observer, at 4 p.m. local time, Million Youth March founder Mario Black will lead a gathering in her name. The meeting location will be at the intersection of Beatties Ford Road and LaSalle Street. “She was a part of our community, and her life mattered. We all should be just as angry with this as we are when we have protests and when a white officer kills a Black individual,” Black declared. He continued, “Join the fight to keep her name alive. I encourage everybody to use the [hashtag] ‘Justice for Shanquella Robinson’ on social media. Let’s keep it trending. Let’s keep it going.”

In addition to today’s demonstration, next month, on May 19, Robinson’s family, their team of attorneys and those wishing to show their solidarity will travel to Washington, D.C. to demand justice for her untimely death. The protest will mark 200 days since her life was taken away. The outlet added that any Charlotte residents interested in attending should email Black at [email protected] with their name and contact information.

