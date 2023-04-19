Photo: SDI Productions via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.19.2023

Earlier this week, Shanquella Robinson’s father spoke to the press for the first time in months regarding his daughter’s passing. As previously reported by REVOLT, in October 2022, the 25-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina resident died after being savagely beaten on camera by one of her friends she vacationed in Cabo, Mexico with.

Bernard Robinson seemed disappointed as he talked to reporters about federal prosecutors deciding not to file criminal charges in her case. “She will be at peace once the United States Department or [whoever] else involved, the higher-ups, got to do something with this case, to make it happen. Then she will be at peace,” he said on Monday (April 17), according to an article published by local Raleigh, North Carolina news station ABC 11 yesterday (April 18).

Bernard spoke at Shanquella’s gravesite at Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens in her hometown. The outlet noted her family engraved the nickname “Boss Lady” on her headstone. Last Wednesday (April 12), prosecutors for the Department of Justice told the young woman’s family that after “careful deliberation,” they determined there wasn’t enough evidence to move forward with charges. “Based on the results of the autopsy, and after a careful deliberation and review of the investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, federal prosecutors informed Ms. Robinson’s family today that the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution,” a portion of the statement read.

Those who accompanied Shanquella reportedly told her parents that she died of alcohol poisoning, then left her body in Mexico and returned to America. An original autopsy report revealed the young woman’s cause of death was “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation”; however, those claims have recently been challenged by investigators. The grieving father added, ​​”I’m frustrated about it to the utmost. Y’all put a hole in this father’s heart right here, sure enough have. I don’t know if God [is] going to be able to mend it. Their life is moving along, walking around here like they enjoy life, but this father is struggling each and every day.”

