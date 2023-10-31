Photo: Ethan Miller/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  10.31.2023

As REVOLT previously reported, a few of Atlanta’s popular restaurants came under fire after receiving constructive feedback from food blogger Keith Lee. One of those establishments, The Real Milk & Honey, received further backlash after posting a now-deleted response that appeared to dismiss Lee’s visit.

Today (Oct. 31), the team behind The Real Milk & Honey shared an official press release regarding the entire situation and their overall dining experience. “We extend our apologies to all as we address a recent incident that highlighted a review from a high-profile food blogger. In no way were we trying to discredit anyone,” the statement read. “If the comments came across as such, kindly accept out apologies.”

The release continued, “It’s crucial to always take feedback and make improvement for the success of our business and our community. We’ve taken time to reflect on the incident and have started internal corrective actions with our team regarding communication styles.” The brunch spot’s team then separated themselves from a TikTok post that labeled Lee as autistic and claimed that the individual behind that clip has never worked for them. Potential patrons can also now see an updated list of their house rules, which includes a new feature that allows those interested to get on a waitlist through the Yelp app.

@keith_lee125 Atlanta Food Tour Recap 💕 would you try it ? 💕 #foodcritic ♬ original sound – Keith Lee

Last Friday (Oct. 27), Lee shared his review of The Real Milk & Honey, which consisted of phone calls, a failed DoorDash order, and his family’s attempt to make an in-person pickup while the former MMA fighter remained in the car. Unfortunately, the group ultimately walked away empty-handed due to the restaurant’s policies.

“The people that relayed this message, my family said were really nice. It’s just the rules,” Lee explained. “So far, being in Atlanta, I found some places have unique rules and this was one of them.”

He also revealed that staff did attempt to seat them after realizing who he was — a move that he’s regularly criticized in the past given his intentions to be served on the same merits as every other paying customer. Check out The Real Milk & Honey’s press release below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Entertainment
Keith Lee

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Social media reacts to Keith Lee's honest Atlanta restaurant reviews

By Jon Powell
  /  10.30.2023

Diddy unveils trailer for 'OFF THE GRID' movie with model Eva Apio

By Jon Powell
  /  10.30.2023

Queen Latifah hoped “Ladies First” would promote unity among women in hip hop

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  10.29.2023

Joe Budden says an exclusive with Carlee Russell is worth $25,000

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  10.29.2023

Will Smith and Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa stir up questions about their past after revealing they went on a date

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  10.28.2023

Q-Tip is bringing the life of Muhammad Ali to Broadway

By REVOLT
  /  10.27.2023

Jada Pinkett Smith thanks her supporters after book makes 'New York Times' Best Sellers list

By Jon Powell
  /  10.27.2023

Druski, Offset, Chrisean Rock, and more appear in trailer for Kai Cenat's "7 DAYS IN" stream

By Jon Powell
  /  10.26.2023

Jada Pinkett Smith clarifies Will Smith separation timeline

By REVOLT
  /  10.25.2023

Richard Roundtree has passed away at the age of 81

By Oumou Fofana
  /  10.25.2023

NBA reportedly facing antitrust investigation over alleged actions toward Ice Cube’s BIG3 league

By REVOLT
  /  10.24.2023

'The Honorable: Shyne' documentary will shine new light on the former artist’s journey

By REVOLT
  /  10.24.2023

Brittany Renner believes "prostitution has become very normalized" and says she won't participate

By Aria Bell
  /  10.24.2023

Dwayne Johnson reacts to whitewashed wax figure of himself

By Oumou Fofana
  /  10.23.2023

Dave Chappelle reportedly angers fans with Israel-Hamas remarks in Boston

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  10.22.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Social media reacts to Keith Lee's honest Atlanta restaurant reviews

By Jon Powell
  /  10.30.2023

Diddy unveils trailer for 'OFF THE GRID' movie with model Eva Apio

By Jon Powell
  /  10.30.2023

Queen Latifah hoped “Ladies First” would promote unity among women in hip hop

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  10.29.2023

Joe Budden says an exclusive with Carlee Russell is worth $25,000

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  10.29.2023

Will Smith and Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa stir up questions about their past after revealing they went on a date

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  10.28.2023

Q-Tip is bringing the life of Muhammad Ali to Broadway

By REVOLT
  /  10.27.2023

Jada Pinkett Smith thanks her supporters after book makes 'New York Times' Best Sellers list

By Jon Powell
  /  10.27.2023

Druski, Offset, Chrisean Rock, and more appear in trailer for Kai Cenat's "7 DAYS IN" stream

By Jon Powell
  /  10.26.2023

Jada Pinkett Smith clarifies Will Smith separation timeline

By REVOLT
  /  10.25.2023

Richard Roundtree has passed away at the age of 81

By Oumou Fofana
  /  10.25.2023

NBA reportedly facing antitrust investigation over alleged actions toward Ice Cube’s BIG3 league

By REVOLT
  /  10.24.2023

'The Honorable: Shyne' documentary will shine new light on the former artist’s journey

By REVOLT
  /  10.24.2023

Brittany Renner believes "prostitution has become very normalized" and says she won't participate

By Aria Bell
  /  10.24.2023

Dwayne Johnson reacts to whitewashed wax figure of himself

By Oumou Fofana
  /  10.23.2023

Dave Chappelle reportedly angers fans with Israel-Hamas remarks in Boston

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  10.22.2023
View More

Trending
REVOLT WORLD

REVOLT WORLD: Hip Hop without limits

If you missed REVOLT WORLD, we got you with this recap. We Are Hip Hop featuring appearances from Yung Miami, Jeezy, YG, Brittany Renner, Trina, G Herbo, DJ EFN, N.O.R.E., Jason Lee, and more! Presented by Walmart.

By REVOLT
  /  10.09.2023
REVOLT WORLD

Who are the Top 10 greatest rappers of all time? | 'The Great Debate'

Hosted by Brian “B.Dot” Miller, “The Great Debate” brings together Trina, Symba, Tierra Whack, and Rob Markman as they discuss hip hop’s brightest stars and decide on the genre’s Top 10 artists of all time. In celebration of hip hop’s 50th birthday and live from REVOLT WORLD, it’s a thrilling debate hip hop lovers truly do not want to miss. Presented by Ally.

By REVOLT
  /  10.24.2023
Watch

How to make flavorful grilled swordfish with mango habanero sauce | 'On The Menu'

Chef Alex Hill is back and showing us how to make delicious grilled swordfish with mango habanero sauce, paired with a tasty mocktail made with Pure Leaf Unsweetened Iced Tea. Brought to you by Pure Leaf.

By REVOLT
  /  10.18.2023
Watch

How to make a savory lamb burger paired with tzatziki sauce | 'On The Menu'

In this mouthwatering episode of “On The Menu,” chef Alex Hill shows us how to make a delicious lamb burger topped with homemade tzatziki sauce and quick-pickled red onions, served on a toasted brioche bun. Brought to you by Pure Leaf.

By REVOLT
  /  10.04.2023
Drip Report

Jim Jones gives us the 10/27-10/29 weekend weather | 'Drip Report'

The Weavahman is back! On this all-new episode of “Drip Report,” Jim Jones gets us right with the Oct. 27 – Oct. 29 weekend forecast. Watch here!

By REVOLT
  /  10.27.2023
Drip Report

Jim Jones gives us the 10/20-10/22 weekend weather | 'Drip Report'

The Weavahman is back! On this all-new episode of “Drip Report,” Jim Jones gets us right with the Oct. 20 – Oct. 22 weekend forecast. Watch here!

By REVOLT
  /  10.20.2023
On In 5

Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'

On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  07.11.2023
The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels

Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'

On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  07.10.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'

On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.

By REVOLT
  /  07.12.2023
On In 5

BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'

For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!

By REVOLT
  /  08.08.2023
Maconomics

Get rich by investing wisely | 'Maconomics'

Ross Mac takes us on a journey live at REVOLT WORLD for a discussion on changing our relationship with money and breaking generational curses to gain generational wealth. Brought to you by State Farm.

By REVOLT
  /  10.23.2023
Bet On Black

Best chef's kiss | 'Bet on Black'

“Bet on Black” is back with an all-new season! Watch as judges Pinky Cole, Bun B, Van Lathan, and Target’s Melanie Gatewood-Hall meet new contestants and hear pitches from entrepreneurs Saucy D and Chef Diva Dawg.

By REVOLT
  /  10.24.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Million meals, one mission: State Farm & Hawks unite for Atlanta | 'REVOLT Black News'

In this episode of “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we dive deep into the collaborative efforts of State Farm Insurance and the Atlanta Hawks. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  10.27.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Usher opens up about fatherhood, divorce, and carrying on the R&B torch | 'REVOLT Black News'

In this week’s episode of “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we sit down with R&B superstar Usher for an in-depth conversation about his prolific 30-year career. The talent reflects on his rise to fame as a teenager, becoming an R&B heartthrob, transitioning to more mature music as he grew older and more.

By REVOLT
  /  10.20.2023
News

JAY-Z talks fatherhood, wanting to record new music, and much more

JAY-Z spoke to Gayle King for “CBS Mornings.”

By Jon Powell
  /  10.26.2023
REVOLT WORLD

Yung Miami talks the growth of "Caresha Please" & an important lesson Diddy taught her at REVOLT WORLD

Ahead of the live taping of “Caresha Please” at REVOLT WORLD, Yung Miami discussed the hit show, not expecting its rapid growth, and Diddy. Get into the exclusive chat below!

By Shanique Yates
  /  09.28.2023
REVOLT WORLD

2023 REVOLT WORLD's day 2 took it to a new level with Jeezy, "Caresha Please," Don Toliver, and more

The energy remained high at the Atlanta event on Saturday (Sept. 23).

By Kiara Byrd
  /  09.24.2023
News

YG reveals he’s ended his 4HUNNID music label

During his “Big Facts” Live panel at REVOLT WORLD on Sunday (Sept. 24), YG opened about why he decided to terminate his 4HUNNID label and more.

By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.26.2023
News

Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour" concert film announcement puts fans in frenzy mode

‘Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé’ will be coming to theaters on Friday, Dec. 1.

By Oumou Fofana
  /  10.02.2023
REVOLT WORLD

9 REVOLT WORLD attendees share their favorite moments of the event

“First off, I was so glad I was able to see ‘Caresha Please.’ I just love her! Ari and her were able to clear some things up and I am here for it!” one person said. 

By Kiara Byrd
  /  09.29.2023
View More
Revolt - New Episodes