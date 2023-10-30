The two apparently haven’t been creating alone. Last Wednesday (Oct. 25), Metro Boomin hinted at being involved in the LP’s production via his Instagram Stories. This month also saw Rick Ross making a public offer to become Ye and Ty Dolla’s distributor. “We’ve created amazing masterpieces in the past. The boss, Ricky Rozay, I’m interested in signing Kanye West,” the Maybach Music talent stated in a short video clip.

It’s been a couple of years since Ye liberated his 10th studio LP, Donda, a blend of hip hop and gospel that saw a wealth of contributions from JAY-Z, Playboi Carti, Fivio Foreign, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Young Thug, and more. Despite only having five days worth of sales tracking, the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and has since been certified platinum in the United States. A deluxe version of Donda arrived months after its initial release.

Since then, the Chicago talent provided buyers of his stem player with a demo album, Donda 2, which boasted singles like “City of Gods” and “Eazy.” He also appeared on songs like Pusha T’s “Dreamin Of The Past,” Future’s “KEEP IT BURNIN,” Vory’s “Daylight,” Cardi B’s “Hot S**t,” and DJ Khaled’s “USE THIS GOSPEL.”