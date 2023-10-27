On Wednesday (Oct. 25), New York Times revealed their updated Best Sellers List and Jada Pinkett Smith‘s new book “Worthy” is now sitting at No. 3 on its Hardcover Nonfiction chart. Additionally, the memoir holds a No. 4 placement for Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction literature.

“This morning, I just wanted to take some time to say thank you to my [‘Red Table Talk’] family, to the ‘Worthy‘ warriors out there, just to all of you that are willing to read and hear my story beyond the headlines,” she said in an Instagram post on Thursday (Oct. 26). “I found out yesterday that we made it to No. 3 on the New York Times Best Sellers List.”

The actress, talk show host, and musician continued by acknowledging others who accomplished the same feat. “I’ll tell you, what’s even more dope is that it’s four women at the top of the Best Sellers list right now. There’s Rachel [Maddow], Cassidy [Hutchinson], myself, and the Miss Dolly Parton,” she revealed. “I was sitting here thinking that there was a time where women actually had to take on the names of men in order to be published, and here we have four women at the top.”