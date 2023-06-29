Jada Pinkett-Smith is inviting fans into her world by releasing her upcoming book. After wowing audiences with her one-of-a-kind acting ability through television and film, Smith is ready to give viewers a different experience. Today (June 29), the Baltimore native announced that her new memoir “Worthy” will be released this fall.
“On Oct. 17, I invite you into a journey that, understandably, many think they already know,” she wrote on Instagram. “The fact that I have, in the last four years, contributed to the creation and perpetuation of falsehoods about myself, in which other untrue narratives were birthed, has surely aided in the misunderstandings that surround me. This fall, with deep humility and respect, I will take back my narrative. My memoir starts at the beginning, offering an unvarnished and revealing account from my challenging upbringing in Baltimore into a controversial life in Hollywood. It’s a harrowing ride of reclaiming my self-worth while unraveling unspoken truths.”
Smith also shared that the book will cover other parts of her life. “My adventures of my youth, meaningful friendships, marriage, motherhood, self-betrayal, and self-reclamation are mere reflections of the adventures so many of us have taken in search of happiness,” she told fans. “My hope is that through the exploration of my tumultuous situations to the rediscovery of deep love, we are all reminded that no matter where we may be on our journey, we are all… ‘Worthy.’ Reserve your copy now. Link in bio.”
Along with her memoir, the Jason’s Lyric star is set to reunite with actresses Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish, and Regina Hall for Girls Trip’s sequel. The first film premiered in 2017 and took place in New Orleans. As REVOLT previously mentioned, the movie’s follow-up is expected to explore the characters’ friendships in Ghana.
