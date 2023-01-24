Yesterday (Jan. 23), a Girls Trip sequel was officially confirmed. Tracy Oliver, co-writer and co-producer of the first movie, joined Variety at the Sundance Film Festival to promote her Amazon Prime Video series “Harlem.” During the conversation, she also dished out some exciting exclusive news.

“I do have a definitive Girls Trip 2 update. That is officially happening,” Oliver said as her fellow panelists cheered. She also confirmed that the entire star-studded lineup — consisting of Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish — will be returning.

The award-winning producer then dropped a major detail that heightened the anticipation even more. “Will Packer might kill me, but we’re looking to set it in Ghana,” she said. “It’s definitely due.”

Shoniqua Shandai, one “Harlem’s” actresses, then screamed “Afrochella!” to which Oliver replied, “Yes.”

Another visit to a music festival would work seamlessly within the Girls Trip story line considering the first movie was based around a trip to Essence Fest. The original 2017 film followed four lifelong friends, known as the Flossy Posse, as they traveled to New Orleans to rekindle their friendship and explore all the different sides of their personalities.

Girls Trip went on to bring in several awards, including an NAACP Image award for Outstanding Motion Picture and an MTV Movie award for Best Comedic Performance by Tiffany Haddish.

Back in June, producer Packer spoke with Entertainment Tonight and hinted at the possibility that the sequel would take place in a completely different environment. “You can’t do Girls Trip 2 if you’re not gonna top yourself. I can’t tell you where we’re gonna go yet, but we were in New Orleans the first time and we’re not going back to New Orleans,” he revealed at the time. “We’re going somewhere bigger and better. When we announce it, you’ll remember I said that to you.”