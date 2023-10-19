Last night (Oct. 18), Will Smith joined Jada Pinkett Smith on stage during her book event in Baltimore to share his unconditional love for her, according to reporters.

“Our union is a sloppy public experiment,” Will said before the audience at Enoch Pratt Free Library broke into laughter. “It is a sloppy public experiment in unconditional love… Can you love somebody forever, no matter what? Can you show up, love somebody for the rest of your life, even when you don’t agree with them? There ain’t nobody on Earth… Jada [is] the best friend I have ever had on this planet. I am going to show up for her, support her for the rest of my life.” The room broke into applause.

“We have had a very, very long and tumultuous [relationship]. We call it ‘brutiful.’ It was brutal and beautiful at the same time,” the actor continued. “You know, we got together in our 20s… There were many times when Jada put her career aside, so I could follow the dreams of mine. Jada made friends with Sheree [Zampino], who is my ex-wife, Trey [Smith]’s mommy. Jada made friends so that I could have my children with me every Christmas, every holiday. I had my family because Jada made sure I had that — because she put me, she put our family before herself.”

Will added, “And as I stand here before you today, I am happier than I’ve ever been in my entire life. I have achieved every single thing I have ever wanted in my entire life. There is not one thing left that I desire in this world — all of the awards, all of the money, the family — everything I’ve ever dreamed.”

The pair was joined by their children Jaden Smith, 25, Willow Smith, 22, and Trey, 30.