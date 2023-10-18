Jada Pinkett Smith continues to promote her new book, “Worthy,” through a wealth of radio interviews and podcast appearances. On Tuesday (Oct. 17), Shade 45’s “Sway In The Morning” published their sit-down with the decorated actress and musician, which saw her touching on a variety of topics regarding her past, present, and future.

In the 30-minute clip, Jada revealed that her and Will Smith are actively discussing the possibility of a joint literary piece. “Will and I, we are thinking about writing a book, we were talking about this last night, writing a book called ‘Don’t Try This At Home,’ where he and I kind of sit down and talk about our specific journey together,” she explained to Sway Calloway and his team.