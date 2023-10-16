Currently, Jada Pinkett Smith is in the throes of a press tour in promotion of her new book, “Worthy.” On Saturday (Oct. 14), the decorated actress and musician took part in a TalkShopLive stream in partnership with Good Housekeeping, where she spoke on a variety of topics with her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

During the sit-down, a fan asked Jada about “Red Table Talk,” her show with Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith. The popular series was among Facebook Watch‘s many cancellations back in April. “The Red Table is coming back. We are in the works of a situation right now. So next year,” she said in response.

Jada later added, “We could not do the Red Table while I was writing this book and while Willow was on her music journey, so we have decided to come back next year.”

“Red Table Talk” first premiered in 2018 and ran for five seasons, which consisted of 129 episodes and a wealth of interviews with Gabrielle Union, Tiffany Haddish, August Alsina, Toni Braxton, Kid Cudi, Wale, Ciara, T.I., Snoop Dogg, and more. As it’s a family affair, both Will and Jaden Smith have also appeared in past episodes. As a result of its massive success, a spinoff of “Red Table Talk” premiered in 2021 with Gloria, Emily, and Lili Estefan as the hosts.

Back in 2019, Jada explained the reason behind the show’s creation in an interview with NPR. “I guess at this point in my life, I’ve really been doing a lot of interior work,” she said. “I just realized that in part of my growth, the women and the people who had the courage to be very transparent with me with certain aspects of their journey really, really helped my journey tremendously.”

“I was like, ‘Why don’t we talk about this more often?'” she added. “I really want to create conversation where people don’t have to feel like they’re alone. And whatever pieces individuals can take with them to make whatever changes they might feel is necessary for more happiness, more joy, more peace — I want to be part of that journey.”