Will Smith reacted to Jada Pinkett Smith’s confessions about their marriage in her memoir, “Worthy,” admitting that her words woke him up.

“When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in,” he said in an email to the The New York Times. “And you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties.” He also added that he realized his wife is more “resilient, clever, and compassionate than [he’d] understood.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, during Jada’s promo run to discuss her forthcoming memoir that is scheduled to be released on Tuesday (Oct. 17), she revealed that she and Will have been separated since 2016. “[We were] still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership, right, and in regards to how do we present that to people,” the Girls Trip star said in an exclusive interview for NBC News’ prime-time special hosted by Hoda Kotb. “And we hadn’t figured that out.” She continued, “By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”

The couple got married in 1997 and share two kids, Jaden Smith, 25, and Willow Smith, 22. Will additionally has a 30-year-old son, Trey Smith, from his first marriage to Sheree Zampino. As to where they stand now, Jada revealed that she made a promise to let there never be a reason for them to get a divorce. “There’s no divorce on paper,” she told Kotb. “We really have been working hard. That’s the whole thing. We are working very hard at bringing our relationship together. Back to a life partnership… There’s no finding another great love.”