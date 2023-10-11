In a discussion set to air on NBC News’ prime-time special hosted by Hoda Kotb on Oct. 13, Jada Pinkett Smith will open up about the complex dynamics of her marriage to Will Smith.

A preview clip released today (Oct. 11) revealed that the couple has been living “completely separate lives” since 2016. In the conversation, Jada Pinkett shared major details about her forthcoming memoir, “Worthy,” slated for release on Oct. 17. She also elaborated on why she and Will have not publicly disclosed their separation.

“[We were] still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership, right, and in regards to how do we present that to people,” the actress told Kotb. “And we hadn’t figured that out.”

Additionally, Jada Pinkett delved into the root cause of their relational strain. “I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying,” she admitted. “I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”

While Jada Pinkett confirmed that she contemplated filing for divorce, the talk show host refrained from taking that final step. “I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. And I just haven’t been able to break that promise,” she asserted.

Prior to her revelation, the Smiths garnered headlines due to a 2020 “Red Table Talk” episode where they discussed their marital troubles and Jada Pinkett’s “entanglement” with singer August Alsina.

It was followed by another tumultuous event when Will slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars after the comedian made a G.I. Jane 2 joke aimed at his wife. Notably, the couple — who share two children, Jaden and Willow — has continuously made headlines for the ups and downs in their relationship.