Jada Pinkett Smith’s new memoir, “Worthy,” has been making headlines due to the jaw-dropping revelations about her marriage to actor Will Smith. One of the most shocking facts she revealed was that they chose marital separation in 2016, which confused many who saw the viral moment of the “slap heard around the world” on Oscars night in 2022.

Pinkett-Smith has since clarified that they were actually separated for seven years leading up to that night. Not wanting to get a divorce, they committed to staying together but separated. The Oscars incident served as a turning point in their relationship.

The “Red Table Talk” host noted that they were “still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership… in regards to, how do we present that to people? We hadn’t figured that out.” She also admitted they’re “still figuring it out. We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We’ve just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.”

It was a shocking moment for Pinkett Smith when her husband slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke aimed at her appearance — mainly because the couple considered themselves separated for the past several years. As the actress previously explained, at first, she thought the slap was not real and could have been a planned skit. However, when her husband came back to his seat and asked if Pinkett Smith was OK, she realized he was serious.

In a sit-down conversation with Kimberly A. Blackwell and a live audience, Pinkett Smith reminded everyone that the media likes to spin ideas and that she understands that. However, she confirmed that they “were separated for seven years … UNTIL … Oscars night!” and was met with applause from all those in attendance.