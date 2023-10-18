Back in 2021, Danny Brown announced his sixth studio LP, Quaranta, which means 40 in Italian (his age at that time). Since then, much has happened in the rapper’s life, including a highly publicized rehab stint and SCARING THE H**S, a critically acclaimed joint effort alongside JPEGMAFIA.

On Tuesday (Oct. 17), Brown officially began his new album campaign with “Tantor,” which is produced by The Alchemist and sees the Detroit star delivering high-pitched raps with Olympic references, financial flexes, and much more.

“Jumping in like Greg Louganis, scraped his head against a diving board, a cyborg with vocal chords, deeper than an ocean floor, none of all these rappers ain’t eating like me, so if you pass the toll, then you gotta pay your fee, got your tickets for that murder show, RSVP, got problems at the door, then ask for me, got problems where Parker didn’t ask for T, got a problem with voting, you an absentee…”

“Tantor” also came with a matching visual that is directed by *UNCANNY. The short clip maintains the song’s wackiness with shots of Brown walking through the city dressed in a suit made of computer parts. As expected, those that come across him take in the entertainment with understandably quizzical reactions throughout.

Check out “Tantor” and the full tracklisting for Quaranta, which will arrive on Nov. 17 with 11 songs and assists from MIKE, Kassa Overall, and Bruiser Wolf. You can also find upcoming tour dates in promotion of the album below.