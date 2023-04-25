Photo: Mauricio Santana/Contributor via Getty Images and Mat Hayward/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  04.25.2023

Back in March, JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown unveiled their joint LP, SCARING THE H**S, a genre-bending effort that consisted of 14 songs and a single assist from redveil. On Monday (April 24), the duo announced a forthcoming tour in support of the album that will take over big city stages this summer.

In a recent episode of “The Danny Brown Show,” they spoke on the album’s unconventional title, a clear reference to a popular phrase used when describing the fringes of hip hop.

“With music, I have such an unbiased air. I just be in weird corners,” said JPEGMAFIA, who’s also affectionately known by peers and fans as simply Peggy. “I like some weird s**t, but the way that people think I’m weird is the actual way that [Brown] be actually doing s**t.”

SCARING THE H**S is the first full-length effort from Brown since 2019’s uknowhatimsayin¿ Meanwhile, Peggy’s most recent solo project, LP!, made landfall in 2021 and was met with critical acclaim — specifically, an “offline” version that contained more songs and a rearranged tracklisting. Check out the full schedule for Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA’s tour below.

“Scaring The H**s Tour” dates:

July 25: Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works
July 26: Louisville, KY — Paristown Hall
July 28: Indianapolis, IN — Old National
July 29: Cleveland, OH — Agora Ballroom
July 30: Pittsburgh, PA — Roxian Theatre
Aug. 1: Buffalo, NY — Town Ballroom
Aug. 3: Portland, ME — State Theatre
Aug. 6: New Haven, CT — College Street Music
Aug. 8: Philadelphia, PA — Franklin Music Hall
Aug. 9: New York, NY — Pier 17
Aug. 12: Boston, MA — Roadrunner
Aug. 13: Baltimore, MD — Rams Head Live!
Aug. 15: Charlotte, NC — The Underground
Aug. 17: Atlanta, GA — The Eastern
Aug. 19: Fort Lauderdale, FL — Revolution
Aug. 20: Orlando, FL — The Vanguard
Aug. 24: Houston, TX — White Oak
Aug. 25: Austin, TX — Stubb’s Waller Creek
Aug. 26: Dallas, TX — Factory Deep Ellum

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Luh Tyler drops off new single "First Show"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.25.2023

NBA YoungBoy drops off new “Big Truck” video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.25.2023

Ice Spice and PinkPantheress land SKIMS campaign

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.24.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Sukihana

By Sukii Osborne
  /  04.24.2023

Teyana Taylor gives proud aunty vibes as she congratulates Latto on her Coachella performances

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.24.2023

Cardi B partners with Walmart to help share tips for mommies ahead of Mother's Day

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.24.2023

Lil Jon recruits E-40, DaBoii, and P-LO for "What We On" video

By Jon Powell
  /  04.24.2023

Jay Worthy and Roc Marciano connect with Bun B for "Underground Legend"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.24.2023

Nicki Minaj explains her versatile music talent as she responds to Barbz's questions on Twitter

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.24.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 7 of Karl Lagerfeld's famous muses

By Legendary Lade
  /  04.24.2023

Belly marks return with "American Nightmare" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.24.2023

IDK drops off powerful new visual for "Mr. Police"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.24.2023

GloRilla makes a statement with new “Unh Unh” video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.24.2023

Wiz Khalifa says Mac Miller fans keeping the late rapper's legacy alive is beautiful

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.22.2023

Afroman announces 2024 presidential bid

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.21.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Danny Brown
JPEGMAFIA
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Luh Tyler drops off new single "First Show"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.25.2023

NBA YoungBoy drops off new “Big Truck” video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.25.2023

Ice Spice and PinkPantheress land SKIMS campaign

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.24.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Sukihana

By Sukii Osborne
  /  04.24.2023

Teyana Taylor gives proud aunty vibes as she congratulates Latto on her Coachella performances

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.24.2023

Cardi B partners with Walmart to help share tips for mommies ahead of Mother's Day

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.24.2023

Lil Jon recruits E-40, DaBoii, and P-LO for "What We On" video

By Jon Powell
  /  04.24.2023

Jay Worthy and Roc Marciano connect with Bun B for "Underground Legend"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.24.2023

Nicki Minaj explains her versatile music talent as she responds to Barbz's questions on Twitter

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.24.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 7 of Karl Lagerfeld's famous muses

By Legendary Lade
  /  04.24.2023

Belly marks return with "American Nightmare" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.24.2023

IDK drops off powerful new visual for "Mr. Police"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.24.2023

GloRilla makes a statement with new “Unh Unh” video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.24.2023

Wiz Khalifa says Mac Miller fans keeping the late rapper's legacy alive is beautiful

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.22.2023

Afroman announces 2024 presidential bid

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.21.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Diddy performs at Coachella with Metro Boomin and the viral "Love Is Blind" reunion

This week on “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we pull up to Coachella and talk about hip hop’s takeover of the major music festival. Attendees were surprised by our very own REVOLT Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs who performed “Creepin'” with Metro Boomin and The Weeknd.

By REVOLT
  /  04.21.2023
View More