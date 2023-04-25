Back in March, JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown unveiled their joint LP, SCARING THE H**S, a genre-bending effort that consisted of 14 songs and a single assist from redveil. On Monday (April 24), the duo announced a forthcoming tour in support of the album that will take over big city stages this summer.
In a recent episode of “The Danny Brown Show,” they spoke on the album’s unconventional title, a clear reference to a popular phrase used when describing the fringes of hip hop.
“With music, I have such an unbiased air. I just be in weird corners,” said JPEGMAFIA, who’s also affectionately known by peers and fans as simply Peggy. “I like some weird s**t, but the way that people think I’m weird is the actual way that [Brown] be actually doing s**t.”
SCARING THE H**S is the first full-length effort from Brown since 2019’s uknowhatimsayin¿ Meanwhile, Peggy’s most recent solo project, LP!, made landfall in 2021 and was met with critical acclaim — specifically, an “offline” version that contained more songs and a rearranged tracklisting. Check out the full schedule for Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA’s tour below.
“Scaring The H**s Tour” dates:
July 25: Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works
July 26: Louisville, KY — Paristown Hall
July 28: Indianapolis, IN — Old National
July 29: Cleveland, OH — Agora Ballroom
July 30: Pittsburgh, PA — Roxian Theatre
Aug. 1: Buffalo, NY — Town Ballroom
Aug. 3: Portland, ME — State Theatre
Aug. 6: New Haven, CT — College Street Music
Aug. 8: Philadelphia, PA — Franklin Music Hall
Aug. 9: New York, NY — Pier 17
Aug. 12: Boston, MA — Roadrunner
Aug. 13: Baltimore, MD — Rams Head Live!
Aug. 15: Charlotte, NC — The Underground
Aug. 17: Atlanta, GA — The Eastern
Aug. 19: Fort Lauderdale, FL — Revolution
Aug. 20: Orlando, FL — The Vanguard
Aug. 24: Houston, TX — White Oak
Aug. 25: Austin, TX — Stubb’s Waller Creek
Aug. 26: Dallas, TX — Factory Deep Ellum
