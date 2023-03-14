Currently, JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown are preparing for the release of their experimental joint LP, Scaring The H**s, Vol. 1. On Monday (March 13), the duo decided to get fans prepared by unveiling their new single “Lean Beef Patty,” a track that was first previewed on “The Danny Brown Show” podcast back in February and, in regard to the title, references a popular influencer of the same name. Sampling Diddy’s “I Need A Girl (Pt. 2),” the somewhat chaotic effort sees the artists raging against the machine in the most abrasive ways possible.

“First off, f**k Elon Musk, $8 dollars too much, this past expensive, for the h**s in the back and the cracks in the slack, if I tweet, then delete, then I meant it, I don’t really need a check, ’cause I got no respect, and these n**gas might know me like a dentist, said he all about free speech, so he hear some s**t and then get offendеd, this ain’t what you want, no, this ain’t what you want, ah, f**k y’all n**gas, I feel like Papa John, laughin’ straight to the bank, I’m Tony Khan…”

It’s been a couple of years since JPEGMAFIA released his most recent solo effort, LP!, a project that was released in two versions and boasted assists from the likes of Denzel Curry, Tkay Maidza, Max Martin, Buzzy Lee, and more. Meanwhile, Danny Brown liberated his latest body of work, U Know What I’m Sayin?, in 2019 with collaborations alongside Run The Jewels, Obongjayar, and Blood Orange. JPEGMAFIA also made an appearance on Brown’s critically acclaimed effort, assisting on the standout cut “Negro Spiritual.”

Press play on JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown’s “Lean Beef Patty” below. Scaring The H**s, Vol. 1 is slated to make landfall March 24.