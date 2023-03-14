Photo: Cover art for Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA’s “Lean Beef Patty” single
By Jon Powell
  /  03.14.2023

Currently, JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown are preparing for the release of their experimental joint LP, Scaring The H**s, Vol. 1. On Monday (March 13), the duo decided to get fans prepared by unveiling their new single “Lean Beef Patty,” a track that was first previewed on “The Danny Brown Show” podcast back in February and, in regard to the title, references a popular influencer of the same name. Sampling Diddy’s “I Need A Girl (Pt. 2),” the somewhat chaotic effort sees the artists raging against the machine in the most abrasive ways possible.

“First off, f**k Elon Musk, $8 dollars too much, this past expensive, for the h**s in the back and the cracks in the slack, if I tweet, then delete, then I meant it, I don’t really need a check, ’cause I got no respect, and these n**gas might know me like a dentist, said he all about free speech, so he hear some s**t and then get offendеd, this ain’t what you want, no, this ain’t what you want, ah, f**k y’all n**gas, I feel like Papa John, laughin’ straight to the bank, I’m Tony Khan…”

It’s been a couple of years since JPEGMAFIA released his most recent solo effort, LP!, a project that was released in two versions and boasted assists from the likes of Denzel Curry, Tkay Maidza, Max Martin, Buzzy Lee, and more. Meanwhile, Danny Brown liberated his latest body of work, U Know What I’m Sayin?, in 2019 with collaborations alongside Run The Jewels, Obongjayar, and Blood Orange. JPEGMAFIA also made an appearance on Brown’s critically acclaimed effort, assisting on the standout cut “Negro Spiritual.”

Press play on JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown’s “Lean Beef Patty” below. Scaring The H**s, Vol. 1 is slated to make landfall March 24.

Cam'ron says 'Killa Season 2' will be out in 2023

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.14.2023

JID and Lute hit the boxing ring in new "Ma Boy" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.14.2023

Jim Jones wants a Verzuz rematch with The LOX at Madison Square Garden

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.14.2023

Just Blaze confirms Michael Jackson version of JAY-Z's "Girls, Girls, Girls"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.14.2023

Kevin Gates is “Trying 2 Forgive” on latest single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.14.2023

EST Gee drops off new visual for "25MIN FREESTYLE"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.14.2023

Childish Gambino teases new single in latest “Swarm” promo

By Jon Powell
  /  03.14.2023

Lizzo shares clip of a lengthy crowd applause during "Special Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.14.2023

Lil Baby stars in new futuristic AXE fine fragrance ad campaign

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.14.2023

CurrenSy and Jermaine Dupri join forces on new "Never Enough" track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.14.2023

Tour Tales | ASAP Twelvyy talks learning from ASAP Rocky, Drake and Kendrick Lamar

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.14.2023

Nicki Minaj's "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" makes its debut on 'Billboard' charts

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.14.2023

Lil Uzi Vert clears up “Satan” lyric performed at Rolling Loud

By Jon Powell
  /  03.14.2023

Diddy looking to purchase majority stake in BET to return the network to Black ownership

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.13.2023

Kid Cudi will delve into personal, unheard stories in upcoming memoir

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.13.2023
Danny Brown
JPEGMAFIA
Music Videos
Rap
