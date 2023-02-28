As previously reported by REVOLT, this week, the beloved comic strip character Dilbert got canceled. The news came after his creator, Scott Adams, went on a hate-filled racist rant urging white people to “get the hell away” from Black people. And leave it to Twitter CEO Elon Musk to ask what was wrong with that.

The “Dilbert” drama began when Adams posted a video to his YouTube channel, saying “Based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people,” among other inciting things. Although the lovable character known for his satirical office humor about a white-collar micromanaged office has held a place in many of our hearts since its debut on April 16, 1989, it didn’t take long for publishers across the nation to cut ties with the popular cartoon. The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times and USA Today are just a few of the outlets that have given Dilbert the boot, or should we say the pink slip?

So let me get this straight #ElonMusk thinks the media is racist against white people cuz they severed ties with cartoonist #ScottAdams who went on an hour long racist rant about black people? Got it! #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) February 27, 2023

And what did Musk think of this? “The media is racist,” he said in response to publications denouncing Adams’ actions. In a series of since-deleted tweets, he also asked, “What exactly are they complaining about?” The tech entrepreneur continued, “For a *very* long time, U.S. media was racist against non-white people, now they’re racist against whites [and] Asians. Same thing happened with elite colleges [and] high schools in America. Maybe they can try not being racist.”

Many took offense to the messages, asking who would support such rhetoric. “Elon Musk doesn’t seem to understand what’s the problem with Scott Adams’ racist rant. After all, being segregated from Black people is the way his peeps in apartheid South Africa rolled anyway,” one user commented. Another tweeted, “Scott Adams posted a viciously racist rant calling Black people a ‘hate group’ and advising whites to stay away from them. As a result, newspapers dropped Adams’ comic, ‘Dilbert’ [and] Elon Musk responded by saying the media is racist against white people.” One summed it up by adding, “It’s simple: Scott Adams is a racist. Elon Musk is a racist. Avoid them.”

See more tweets below.

