Ice Spice may still be the new kid on the block, but her rising star has already landed her on the famous Studio 8H stage of “Saturday Night Live.” The “Munch (Feelin’ U)” artist made her debut on the long-running sketch comedy show on Oct. 14.

The latest “SNL” episode marked the first time the show has aired since the writers strike began in May. The Writers Guild of America reached a monumental tentative deal with Hollywood studios and streaming platforms after nearly four months of striking in mid-September. With a new agreement in place, writers were able to return to work, hence “SNL’s” return to TV.

During the season 49 premiere, Ice Spice performed “In Ha Mood” before being welcomed back onstage by Taylor Swift to perform “Pretty Girl” alongside Rema. Earlier this year, the Bronx rapper joined Swift for their “Karma” remix collaboration and made a guest appearance during the pop star’s “Eras Tour” stop in New Jersey. In July, Ice Spice gushed about her experience working with the 12-time Grammy Award winner.

“We went to the studio, and she’s so humble and so nice. I kid you not. I pulled up to the studio, and she [was] outside waiting for me. I’m like, ‘Why is Taylor Swift outside?’ Like, ‘Taylor, what are you doing here?’ So she’s great. She’s so funny,” the 23-year-old told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

Ice Spice has been vocal about the support she has been shown from other female artists in the industry since blowing up in late 2022. To her credit, she has also worked with PinkPantheress on “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” and Nicki Minaj on “Princess Diana” and “Barbie World.” The latter record was featured in the billion-dollar box office hit film Barbie.

At the top of the year, she released her seven-track debut EP, Like..? She reloaded the project with three more records when the deluxe version hit streamers in July. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she promised more new music is cooking but shied away from divulging any dates on when fans can expect her freshman LP to be available for listens.