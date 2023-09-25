After five days of intense negotiations, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) has reached a tentative deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) that could bring the ongoing Hollywood strike to an end. As reported by Variety on Sunday (Sept. 24), a three-year contract was described as “exceptional” in a memorandum to WGA members. “We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership,” the message read. “What remains now is for our staff to make sure everything we have agreed to is codified in final contract language.”
It continued, “And though we are eager to share the details of what has been achieved with you, we cannot do that until the last ‘i’ is dotted. To do so would complicate our ability to finish the job. So, as you have been patient with us before, we ask you to be patient again — one last time.”
Said memo further explained the next steps, which includes votes by the organization’s negotiating committee and WGA leadership, both of which are expected to take place on Tuesday (Sept. 26). “If that authorization is approved, the board and council would also vote on whether to lift the restraining order and end the strike at a certain date and time (to be determined) pending ratification. This would allow writers to return to work during the ratification vote, but would not affect the membership’s right to make a final determination on contract approval,” it added. While WGA picketing has now come to a halt, the guild remains on strike with the memo encouraging members to provide additional support for Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), who published an official statement in response to their colleagues’ aforementioned deal.
“SAG-AFTRA congratulates the WGA on reaching a tentative agreement with the AMPTP after 146 days of incredible strength, resiliency and solidarity on the picket lines. While we look forward to reviewing the WGA and AMPTP’s tentative agreement, we remain committed to achieving the necessary terms for our members,” it read, per Deadline.
