Jhené Aiko has made her return to the music scene and she did it as gracefully as ever. Today (March 31), the Grammy-nominated songstress shares “calm & patient,” her first solo release since having her son, Noah. The serene new single reminds listeners to slow down and appreciate life, as she sings about overcoming struggles by seeing the positive side in situations:

“I’m satisfied with life, I do not just get by, I thrive, what a miracle to be up and alive/ Sending love to those who are stuck in the fight, I cannot relate to the hate that they made up in their mind/ I do not participate because every single time I’m own on my luck, down in the dumps, down in my darkest hour/ You lift me up, you pick me up, you gave me so much power and now I know, I’m never alone, it is so easy to see that it is your love lightning me up”

Taz, Aiko’s manager, wrote a description on his Instagram Story and shared that the release is the beginning of a new chapter. “A new Jhené Aiko era is upon us, taking it back to simpler times when we just put music out for the love of it. Apologies Def Jam and Tea, this one is for the soulmates,” he wrote.

The “Stay Ready” singer’s last full-length solo offering was 2020’s Chilombo. The 20 track-album included features from Ab-Soul, Big Sean, Future, Miguel, Nas, H.E.R., John Legend, Ty Dolla $ign, and debuted at the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 152,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Months after, she unleashed a deluxe version of the album, which added on nine cuts.

Be sure to press play on Jhené Aiko’s “calm & patient” single down below.