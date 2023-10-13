Ari Fletcher confessed she is completely fine with no longer being on speaking terms with Jayda Cheaves.
During the first live taping of Yung Miami’s self-titled REVOLT show “Caresha Please,” the Chicago native shared the current status of her and the WAYDAMIN brand owner’s shaky friendship. It turns out it’s nonexistent following the first season of BET+’s unscripted reality TV series “The Impact Atlanta,” which “offers a behind-the-scenes look into the lives of Atlanta’s top influencers.” Viewers couldn’t miss the obvious tension between the two throughout the show. It didn’t help that fans jumped in with their criticisms, causing more strife between the ladies, which ultimately led to the demise of their sisterhood.
When asked if she liked being on TV, the entrepreneur told Yung Miami it was a goal of hers. “I like it because I feel… that other people can really see a different side of me, and also to help other people ‘cause things I do on the show is things I’m really battling with in real life, and I feel like other people are going through it,” Fletcher told the “Face Down” rapper during the live episode filmed at REVOLT WORLD. “And it was even a push for me.”
The common misconception is that all reality TV shows are fake storylines put together for entertainment, but the rising star also made it clear that everything she does is authentic. “I think that I always kind of forget that the cameras are there, so it just be me being natural. And it’s not like a scripted thing. People be thinking, ‘Oh that’s scripted. That’s fake.’ Everything I do on the show is real. I don’t play no, ‘Can y’all talk about…’ No, I’m going to talk about and do what I’m comfortable with. I do like it… It’s cool,” she clarified.
As the conversation continued, Yung Miami inquired about Fletcher’s friendship with her former “The Impact Atlanta” castmate Cheaves. Fletcher admitted they’re not cool anymore, and in her opinion, it’s because of how well she was received by fans on the show. Hesitant to say the wrong thing, the 28-year-old responded, “So, I think what it is… What happened is that I was like the fan-favorite on the show. And I think I went in, like, raw and showing just me. I wasn’t being like, oh, glitz and glam, you know — that’s just with the lifestyle regardless.”
“And I went and I was giving, like, deeper things [about] me, and I think she showed more of like, ‘I’m a boss,’ you know? And it’s like people were… They gravitated to me because of how I was, and I think she didn’t like that, and she felt like I had a motive to steal the shine. I don’t know — I think it was just something personal with how she felt, but it’s all love, though. It ain’t no beef or no s**t like that,” she added.
When asked about possibly reviving their friendship, Fletcher also dished that she is fine with it remaining in her past. “No, I don’t have a desire to be cool,” the video vixen replied calmly. Surprised by her response, noises came from the live studio audience. “Y’all messy,” she said while smiling at the crowd.
The new season of “The Impact Atlanta” premiered on Thursday, Oct. 5. To keep up with Ari Fletcher and other cast members, fans can stream episodes on BET+.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Trending
McDonald’s 2nd annual Shoot Your Shot competition shined the spotlight on fresh talent at REVOLT WORLD
The three day-competition saw 600 aspiring artists put their lyrics to the test. Read on to find out who won!
Big Sean and Terrence J inspire HBCU students at Moguls in the Making's 5th anniversary
This episode of “REVOLT Black News Weekly” covers the 5th anniversary of the Moguls In The Making competition hosted by the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, presented by Ally. Big Sean and Terrence J also return to give advice to the students competing for $20K scholarships. Plus, we look back at the growth of this amazing business competition over the past five years and the opportunities it provides HBCU students.
Monique Chenault talks journalism, REVOLT's Michelle Obama special & "Bet On Black" | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
In this special episode of “The Blackprint,” Detavio Samuels welcomes REVOLT’s very own Monique Chenault to discuss her love for journalism, producing “The Cross-Generational Conversation” with Michelle Obama, and how important “Bet On Black” is for Atlanta and Black-owned businesses. Presented by Target.
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
Lala Milan brings her "Free Medicinal Laughter" to the latest episode of "Receipts"
This week, the challenger who hoped to take Quincy Brown’s place on the “Receipts” throne was none other than comedian Lala Milan.
Jordyn Woods talks prioritizing authenticity, her brand & saying, "No" | 'Assets Over Liabilities'
On this episode of “Assets Over Liabilities,” Jordyn Woods welcomes hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings to her headquarters to discuss expanding Woods by Jordyn, prioritizing authenticity throughout her brand promotions, not talking about money with friends, being patient, and saying, “No.” Watch here!
The fight for food security in Atlanta | ‘More Than That with Gia Peppers’
Gia Peppers heads to The Peach State to chat with Patchwork City Farms owner Jamila Norman and Goodr Co. founder and CEO Jasmine Crowe-Houston about Black farming, food access, security, and sustainability. Watch here!
￼
Quincy Brown vs. Lala Milan | 'Receipts'
On this all-new episode of “Receipts,” Lala Milan brings her “Free Medicinal Laughter” to compete against host Quincy Brown with Siana Altiise, their mysterious shopper. Presented by Walmart.
Our rich legacy of food and culture in Miami | ‘More Than That with Gia Peppers’
Gia Peppers ends this season’s journey in Miami chatting with chefs and owners Amaris Jones, and Akino and Jamila West about the history of American cooking, our legacy in cuisine, and food sustainability. Watch here!
Yung Miami talks the growth of "Caresha Please" & an important lesson Diddy taught her at REVOLT WORLD
Ahead of the live taping of “Caresha Please” at REVOLT WORLD, Yung Miami discussed the hit show, not expecting its rapid growth, and Diddy. Get into the exclusive chat below!
2023 REVOLT WORLD's day 3: Young M.A, LaRussell, "Black Girl Stuff," and more cap off an amazing weekend
The final day of the inaugural event was no less action-packed thanks to high-energy competitions, live show broadcasts, and vital discussions on Black success.
YG reveals he’s ended his 4HUNNID music label
During his “Big Facts” Live panel at REVOLT WORLD on Sunday (Sept. 24), YG opened about why he decided to terminate his 4HUNNID label and more.
9 REVOLT WORLD attendees share their favorite moments of the event
“First off, I was so glad I was able to see ‘Caresha Please.’ I just love her! Ari and her were able to clear some things up and I am here for it!” one person said.
2023 REVOLT WORLD's day 2 took it to a new level with Jeezy, "Caresha Please," Don Toliver, and more
The energy remained high at the Atlanta event on Saturday (Sept. 23).
Shenseea wants her fellow creators to understand they're here for a reason: "Don't hold back"
“God put you on this Earth for a reason, so maximize it to your full potential,” Shenseea said in a message to her peers. Read the exclusive below.
Diddy: “The great thing about REVOLT WORLD is the unity, REVOLT is the place to be seen”
At the first-ever REVOLT WORLD in Atlanta, Georgia, Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs exclusively spoke to the REVOLT site about his dreams for the company, what he loved about the inaugural event and why Black people coming together at such events matter. Read here!
These media powerhouses unite to tell the unfiltered truth about why owning our narrative matters
During the inaugural REVOLT WORLD, REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels hosted a fireside chat with Caroline Wanga, chief executive ofﬁcer (CEO) of ESSENCE, and Jason Lee, founder of Hollywood Unlocked, to discuss the reason Black voices need to be at the forefront of storytelling when it comes to sharing the many facets of Black culture.