Miami followed that up with, “You be cheating?” and — mimicking Black men — Fletcher said confidently, “Black women don’t cheat!” When asked if she was ready for the smoke, the budding television star looked a bit flustered. On top of Miami’s no-holds-barred interview style, Fletcher was also confronted with a very spicy question from an audience member. Watch the “Caresha Please” trailer above.

This all-new episode of the award-winning podcast show featuring the one and only Ari Fletcher will air tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. You can tune in via REVOLT’s official YouTube channel, by downloading the REVOLT app, or on our website here.

