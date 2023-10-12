Photo: Anna Moneymaker / Staff via Getty Images
By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.12.2023

Carlee Russell, the Alabama woman who admitted to staging her own kidnapping, has been convicted on two misdemeanor charges linked to the hoax. The verdict was delivered by Judge Brad Bishop during a municipal court hearing on Wednesday (Oct. 11).

The 26-year-old initially pleaded not guilty to one count of false reporting to authorities and one count of falsely reporting an incident. However, the judge’s ruling means she now faces legal consequences for her actions.

As a result of the conviction, Russell was sentenced to serve a year in jail and ordered to pay nearly $18,000 in restitution, as reported by CNN.

Emory Anthony, her attorney, stated that his client requested a verdict to allow them to appeal the case to a circuit court, aiming to avoid jail time. He shared, “I think anything is fair when it comes to restitution with the expenses that were done. So we have to say that is fair. Anytime you assert restitution, it has to be proven. The amount of $17,000 and some hours spent, I would think that would be fair.”

Amid discussions surrounding Russell’s circumstances, social justice activist Tamika Mallory made a powerful statement highlighting the broader issue of justice and accountability. She pointed out that while the woman faced swift consequences for her actions, many other cases of injustice have yet to see adequate accountability.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tamika D. Mallory (@tamikadmallory)

Particularly, Mallory highlighted the killing of individuals like Breonna Taylor and the tragic death of Shanquella Robinson. Her post read, “Cops lie, kill, [and] steal on the regular. We’re still waiting on accountability for so many. But let us carry on with Carlee, who deserves accountability but did not kill a single soul.”

Taylor was fatally shot by police during a raid on her Louisville, Kentucky apartment in March 2020. Her case remains a symbol of the need for justice reform, as charges weren’t filed against the officers involved in her shooting until two years later. 

The law enforcement involved in the incident was executing a search warrant in connection to a narcotics investigation. However, Former Louisville Metro Police Detective Kelly Hanna Goodlett admitted to falsifying documents to enter Taylor’s home.

Robinson’s case also drew attention after a video showing one of her friends physically assaulting her went viral. Despite calls for investigation, the U.S. Department of Justice announced in April that no federal charges would be filed in connection to her death, citing insufficient evidence.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Carlee Russell
Police Brutality
Politics
RIP
Shanquella Robinson
Tamika Mallory

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

The Isley Brothers' Rudolph Isley dies at the age of 84

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.12.2023

YG's baby mother reportedly suffered minor injuries in deadly LA car crash that killed 1

By Oumou Fofana
  /  10.12.2023

Offset reveals Pharrell convinced him to join Quavo in Takeoff tribute at the 2023 BET Awards

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.11.2023

Former NFL player Sergio Brown arrested in connection to mother's death

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.11.2023

Madam DA Fani Willis proclaims, “A lie has been told on African American men”

By Aria Bell
  /  10.11.2023

Tulsa Race Massacre survivor Hughes Van Ellis passes away at 102

By Oumou Fofana
  /  10.10.2023

Offset says the Migos chapter is closed for good following Takeoff's tragic passing

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  10.08.2023

Freeway navigates difficult emotions in touching post dedicated to his two children who passed away

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  10.08.2023

Jamie Foxx mourns the loss of fellow actor and longtime friend Keith Jefferson

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.06.2023

Settlement reached in 2017 Chicago hotel freezer death of Kenneka Jenkins

By Oumou Fofana
  /  10.06.2023

Tyrese pens heartfelt message after his older sister passes away

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.05.2023

New video game trailer comes with a classic Eminem and Nate Dogg collaboration

By Jon Powell
  /  10.04.2023

Jacksonville authorities open investigation after video shows Black man's brutal injuries during arrest

By Jon Powell
  /  10.04.2023

Suge Knight says that he will not testify in Tupac Shakur murder trial following Keefe D arrest

By Jon Powell
  /  10.03.2023

"REVOLT Black News Weekly" examines the rising death toll in jails

By Aqua Boogie
  /  10.02.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

The Isley Brothers' Rudolph Isley dies at the age of 84

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.12.2023

YG's baby mother reportedly suffered minor injuries in deadly LA car crash that killed 1

By Oumou Fofana
  /  10.12.2023

Offset reveals Pharrell convinced him to join Quavo in Takeoff tribute at the 2023 BET Awards

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.11.2023

Former NFL player Sergio Brown arrested in connection to mother's death

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.11.2023

Madam DA Fani Willis proclaims, “A lie has been told on African American men”

By Aria Bell
  /  10.11.2023

Tulsa Race Massacre survivor Hughes Van Ellis passes away at 102

By Oumou Fofana
  /  10.10.2023

Offset says the Migos chapter is closed for good following Takeoff's tragic passing

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  10.08.2023

Freeway navigates difficult emotions in touching post dedicated to his two children who passed away

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  10.08.2023

Jamie Foxx mourns the loss of fellow actor and longtime friend Keith Jefferson

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.06.2023

Settlement reached in 2017 Chicago hotel freezer death of Kenneka Jenkins

By Oumou Fofana
  /  10.06.2023

Tyrese pens heartfelt message after his older sister passes away

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.05.2023

New video game trailer comes with a classic Eminem and Nate Dogg collaboration

By Jon Powell
  /  10.04.2023

Jacksonville authorities open investigation after video shows Black man's brutal injuries during arrest

By Jon Powell
  /  10.04.2023

Suge Knight says that he will not testify in Tupac Shakur murder trial following Keefe D arrest

By Jon Powell
  /  10.03.2023

"REVOLT Black News Weekly" examines the rising death toll in jails

By Aqua Boogie
  /  10.02.2023
View More

Trending
REVOLT WORLD

McDonald’s 2nd annual Shoot Your Shot competition shined the spotlight on fresh talent at REVOLT WORLD

The three day-competition saw 600 aspiring artists put their lyrics to the test. Read on to find out who won!

By Jordan Woods
  /  10.09.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Big Sean and Terrence J inspire HBCU students at Moguls in the Making's 5th anniversary

This episode of “REVOLT Black News Weekly” covers the 5th anniversary of the Moguls In The Making competition hosted by the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, presented by Ally. Big Sean and Terrence J also return to give advice to the students competing for $20K scholarships. Plus, we look back at the growth of this amazing business competition over the past five years and the opportunities it provides HBCU students.

By REVOLT
  /  10.02.2023
The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels

Monique Chenault talks journalism, REVOLT's Michelle Obama special & "Bet On Black" | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'

In this special episode of “The Blackprint,” Detavio Samuels welcomes REVOLT’s very own Monique Chenault to discuss her love for journalism, producing “The Cross-Generational Conversation” with Michelle Obama, and how important “Bet On Black” is for Atlanta and Black-owned businesses. Presented by Target.

By REVOLT
  /  10.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'

On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.

By REVOLT
  /  07.12.2023
On In 5

BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'

For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!

By REVOLT
  /  08.08.2023
On In 5

Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'

On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  07.11.2023
The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels

Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'

On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  07.10.2023
Receipts

Lala Milan brings her "Free Medicinal Laughter" to the latest episode of "Receipts"

This week, the challenger who hoped to take Quincy Brown’s place on the “Receipts” throne was none other than comedian Lala Milan.

By Kwasi Boadi
  /  10.11.2023
Assets Over Liabilities

Jordyn Woods talks prioritizing authenticity, her brand & saying, "No" | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

On this episode of “Assets Over Liabilities,” Jordyn Woods welcomes hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings to her headquarters to discuss expanding Woods by Jordyn, prioritizing authenticity throughout her brand promotions, not talking about money with friends, being patient, and saying, “No.” Watch here!

By REVOLT
  /  08.09.2023
Watch

The fight for food security in Atlanta | ‘More Than That with Gia Peppers’

Gia Peppers heads to The Peach State to chat with Patchwork City Farms owner Jamila Norman and Goodr Co. founder and CEO Jasmine Crowe-Houston about Black farming, food access, security, and sustainability. Watch here!

By REVOLT
  /  10.04.2023
Receipts

Quincy Brown vs. Lala Milan | 'Receipts'

On this all-new episode of “Receipts,” Lala Milan brings her “Free Medicinal Laughter” to compete against host Quincy Brown with Siana Altiise, their mysterious shopper. Presented by Walmart.

By REVOLT
  /  10.10.2023
REVOLT WORLD

Yung Miami talks the growth of "Caresha Please" & an important lesson Diddy taught her at REVOLT WORLD

Ahead of the live taping of “Caresha Please” at REVOLT WORLD, Yung Miami discussed the hit show, not expecting its rapid growth, and Diddy. Get into the exclusive chat below!

By Shanique Yates
  /  09.28.2023
REVOLT WORLD

9 REVOLT WORLD attendees share their favorite moments of the event

“First off, I was so glad I was able to see ‘Caresha Please.’ I just love her! Ari and her were able to clear some things up and I am here for it!” one person said. 

By Kiara Byrd
  /  09.29.2023
Interviews

Diddy: “The great thing about REVOLT WORLD is the unity, REVOLT is the place to be seen”

At the first-ever REVOLT WORLD in Atlanta, Georgia, Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs exclusively spoke to the REVOLT site about his dreams for the company, what he loved about the inaugural event and why Black people coming together at such events matter. Read here!

By Shanique Yates
  /  09.26.2023
REVOLT WORLD

2023 REVOLT WORLD's day 3: Young M.A, LaRussell, "Black Girl Stuff," and more cap off an amazing weekend

The final day of the inaugural event was no less action-packed thanks to high-energy competitions, live show broadcasts, and vital discussions on Black success.

By Kiara Byrd
  /  09.25.2023
REVOLT WORLD

2023 REVOLT WORLD's day 2 took it to a new level with Jeezy, "Caresha Please," Don Toliver, and more

The energy remained high at the Atlanta event on Saturday (Sept. 23).

By Kiara Byrd
  /  09.24.2023
Interviews

Shenseea wants her fellow creators to understand they're here for a reason: "Don't hold back"

“God put you on this Earth for a reason, so maximize it to your full potential,” Shenseea said in a message to her peers. Read the exclusive below.

By Ty Cole
  /  09.11.2023
REVOLT WORLD

These media powerhouses unite to tell the unfiltered truth about why owning our narrative matters

During the inaugural REVOLT WORLD, REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels hosted a fireside chat with Caroline Wanga, chief executive ofﬁcer (CEO) of ESSENCE, and Jason Lee, founder of Hollywood Unlocked, to discuss the reason Black voices need to be at the forefront of storytelling when it comes to sharing the many facets of Black culture.

By Aria Bell
  /  09.28.2023
News

YG reveals he’s ended his 4HUNNID music label

During his “Big Facts” Live panel at REVOLT WORLD on Sunday (Sept. 24), YG opened about why he decided to terminate his 4HUNNID label and more.

By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.26.2023
Halftime Report

Halftime Report | Deion Sanders' groundbreaking effect on college football

Deion Sanders’ five-year, $29.5 million contract should be considered a discount for Colorado given the value he’s injected into their school and community.

By Nasheena Quick
  /  09.20.2023
View More
Revolt - New Episodes