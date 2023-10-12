Carlee Russell, the Alabama woman who admitted to staging her own kidnapping, has been convicted on two misdemeanor charges linked to the hoax. The verdict was delivered by Judge Brad Bishop during a municipal court hearing on Wednesday (Oct. 11).

The 26-year-old initially pleaded not guilty to one count of false reporting to authorities and one count of falsely reporting an incident. However, the judge’s ruling means she now faces legal consequences for her actions.

As a result of the conviction, Russell was sentenced to serve a year in jail and ordered to pay nearly $18,000 in restitution, as reported by CNN.

Emory Anthony, her attorney, stated that his client requested a verdict to allow them to appeal the case to a circuit court, aiming to avoid jail time. He shared, “I think anything is fair when it comes to restitution with the expenses that were done. So we have to say that is fair. Anytime you assert restitution, it has to be proven. The amount of $17,000 and some hours spent, I would think that would be fair.”

Amid discussions surrounding Russell’s circumstances, social justice activist Tamika Mallory made a powerful statement highlighting the broader issue of justice and accountability. She pointed out that while the woman faced swift consequences for her actions, many other cases of injustice have yet to see adequate accountability.

Particularly, Mallory highlighted the killing of individuals like Breonna Taylor and the tragic death of Shanquella Robinson. Her post read, “Cops lie, kill, [and] steal on the regular. We’re still waiting on accountability for so many. But let us carry on with Carlee, who deserves accountability but did not kill a single soul.”

Taylor was fatally shot by police during a raid on her Louisville, Kentucky apartment in March 2020. Her case remains a symbol of the need for justice reform, as charges weren’t filed against the officers involved in her shooting until two years later.

The law enforcement involved in the incident was executing a search warrant in connection to a narcotics investigation. However, Former Louisville Metro Police Detective Kelly Hanna Goodlett admitted to falsifying documents to enter Taylor’s home.

Robinson’s case also drew attention after a video showing one of her friends physically assaulting her went viral. Despite calls for investigation, the U.S. Department of Justice announced in April that no federal charges would be filed in connection to her death, citing insufficient evidence.