Activist Tamika D. Mallory is thankful for Beyoncé Knowles-Carter after the musical icon shouted her out while on her “Renaissance World Tour.“

Today (July 14), the Harlem native spoke about the moment alongside a picture of herself and Beyoncé posed together. In 2017, Mallory was one of the leading organizers of the Women’s March. That year, TIME100 recognized her and three other co-chairs for their efforts. According to National Black MBA Association, the 43-year-old has remained a consistent fixture in the civil rights movement for nearly 20 years.

“I’ve met a lot of people… folks I respect and admire greatly,” Mallory wrote on Instagram. “But this is very different. I’ve received videos, like the one in this post, from ‘Renaissance’ concertgoers filming the moment when Beyoncé says my name. Y’all know we go hard every day, and sometimes I get weary. Having my sister acknowledge me in front of millions of people on a world tour is fuel to keep going! Beyoncé is beautiful from the inside out. So kind. So gracious,” she continued before adding, “So funny. So real.”